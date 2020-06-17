Hard-hitting Reps sweep A's

Baseball teams love to hit. It's been that way for close to 200 years.
The Bismarck Reps go a step beyond that. It's not much of an exaggeration to say they salivate at the thought of hitting.
And Wednesday night they hit. The visiting Reps whacked 17 hits in seven innings while overwhelming the Mandan A's 14-6 at Memorial Ballpark.
In the nightcap, the Reps prevailed 12-8.
"A lot of the team is multi-sport athletes, and going up to the plate is one of the most fun things to do in sports. So we've got to make the most of it. There's nothing like getting nice contact with the bat," said Noah Riedinger, who swatted three doubles and a triple in five at-bats, drove in two runs and scored three.
Riedinger, 16, will be a junior in the fall at Century. He played on the 2019 Bismarck team that placed second in the national Babe Ruth baseball tournament, which was played in Bismarck. So, too, did many of the guys he's playing with this season.
"The only two players we don't have (from the World Series team) are Isaac Pegors and Nic Devine, who are with the Governors," Riedinger said.
It didn't take the Reps long to go straight to their work. They put up four runs in each of the first two innings, collecting eight hits off A's starter Avery Bogner.
With two innings in the books, Riedinger already had a big offensive game going with a double and triple and two RBIs. Carter Klipfel tripled and singled and drove in two runs in his first two at-bats
The 10-run mercy rule seemed imminent until Mandan broke through for four runs, three unearned, off Reps starter Lucas Schell in the fourth inning. A single by Owen Gress sent home the final two runs.
Riedinger, who plays third base and first base, worked 2 1/3 innings of relief on the mound on Wednesday.
"I don't really know if I have a real position, but I enjoy playing first base," Riedinger said. "... I've been playing more third base, but this year I should have a good chance of throwing a lot."
Riedinger said there's more to the Reps than the attention-getting 11-runs-per-game offense.
"We know we're a good team that can hit, and we have a lot of good pitchers who can throw strikes," he noted.
Reps coach Troy Olson seconded Riedinger's observation.
"Our pitching seems to be fairly deep for this early in the year. ... I like what I see on the mound. It's just a matter of getting everybody some chances and seeing where we are from there," Olson said.
Olson said there's never been much question about the offense.
"The kids are pretty good hitters. They hit the ball well last spring and summer and hit the ground running this year. I just like the way we use all fields," he noted.
Olson didn't much care for the Reps' five errors and three unearned runs in the first game, however.
"The last two games that's kind of been a recurring theme, so we've got to do a better job of picking each other up when we make a mistake," he said.
With Wednesday's two victories, the Reps improved to 7-0. Three of those wins have come at the expense of the A's. Mandan dipped to 2-9 with the two setbacks.
The Reps return to action on Saturday, meeting the Bismarck Senators in a noon doubleheader at Haaland Field. Mandan is idle until Monday when the Minot Metros visit Memorial Ballpark for a twin bill. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
