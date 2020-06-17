Hard-hitting Reps sweep A's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baseball teams love to hit. It's been that way for close to 200 years.

The Bismarck Reps go a step beyond that. It's not much of an exaggeration to say they salivate at the thought of hitting.

And Wednesday night they hit. The visiting Reps whacked 17 hits in seven innings while overwhelming the Mandan A's 14-6 at Memorial Ballpark.

In the nightcap, the Reps prevailed 12-8.

"A lot of the team is multi-sport athletes, and going up to the plate is one of the most fun things to do in sports. So we've got to make the most of it. There's nothing like getting nice contact with the bat," said Noah Riedinger, who swatted three doubles and a triple in five at-bats, drove in two runs and scored three.

Riedinger, 16, will be a junior in the fall at Century. He played on the 2019 Bismarck team that placed second in the national Babe Ruth baseball tournament, which was played in Bismarck. So, too, did many of the guys he's playing with this season.

"The only two players we don't have (from the World Series team) are Isaac Pegors and Nic Devine, who are with the Governors," Riedinger said.