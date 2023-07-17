Damone Hale has seen North Dakota Northwoods League baseball from both ends of Highway 83. Few can say that.

Hale, from Inglewood, California, has enjoyed playing in both Bismarck and Minot, but his current home does have a slight edge.

"Well, in 2020 we were in a hotel. I have a host family now and the food is much better," he said.

Hale went 3-for-4 Sunday night as Minot defeated the Larks 9-6 at Municipal Ballpark in front of more than 1,900 fans.

After the Larks won the first six games between the two teams, the first-year club has won two straight and appears to be finding its footing after a rough first half of the season.

"We got a good group of guys here. It just takes time to kind of learn each other, and you know, it's not an easy league," Hale said. "Everybody's out here trying to win and get better."

Hale has one year of college eligibility remaining at New Mexico State. He hit .300 with three homers and 12 stolen bases for the Aggies last season in 40 games. After his three-hit game on Sunday, he's at .271, patrolling center field most nights for Minot.

Hale has matriculated from Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, to D-I powerhouse Cal State Fullerton and now New Mexico State.

"It's been an interesting journey for sure. I've had the opportunity to play baseball in some different places and I've tried to do my best and learn everywhere I've been," Hale said. "You just try to make the most of any situation you're in."

He has hopes of a pro career.

"I want to play this game as long as I can," Hale said. "I think you just want an opportunity and that goes for anybody when you're talking about playing professionally. That is my goal and that's what I'm working toward."

Hale had an RBI double in the fourth and a run-scoring single in the fifth as Minot built a 7-2 lead it never surrendered.

The home team had more hits -- 11-7 -- but Minot drew seven walks and Larks pitchers also hit five guys, including Hale square on the hand in the top of the ninth.

Jackson Beaman bombed his ninth home run of the season, a no-doubter in the bottom of the seventh, for the Larks. Beaman, who also doubled, is tied with former Bismarck State College standout Michael Hallquist for the second-most homers in the league. Hallquist, from Fargo, plays for Duluth.

Dante Leach finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Bismarck.

Jack Herring continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Larks, who have just one win in their last 12 games.

Both teams are off on Monday. The Larks are back on the road to Mankato on Tuesday. Minot is at home to host St. Cloud, where Hale has noticed one other difference between the two towns.

"Minot, it seems a little hotter up there," he said. "But it was nice and cool here today, so we'll take it."