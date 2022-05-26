Gronberg powers BHS to win over Mandan; Dickinson, Jamestown, Century advance

Logan Gronberg was good in the circle and at the plate for Bismarck High Thursday. Par for the course for the Demons' senior standout.

The University of North Dakota commit allowed just one hit over six innings and drove in five at the plate, leading Bismarck High to a 10-0 win over Mandan in the final West Region tournament quarterfinal on Thursday.

The Demons followed wins by top-seeded Dickinson and then two lower-seeded teams. No. 5 Jamestown topped fourth-seeded Legacy 12-8 before Century, seeded seventh, edged No. 2 Minot 3-2.

Gronberg's stellar work earned her a cold-water shower from her teammates afterward that did not go as planned.

"I think I snorted some of that water," she said.

She'll be ready to the slab against Century in the semifinals on Friday, though, set for 5 p.m. at Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck.

Gronberg continues to shine despite a nagging knee injury, which requires a brace.

"It's as good as can be. It's all about pain management," she said. "I'm here for the team. It's that time of year, whatever it takes."

Gronberg connected for a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, going the opposite way. She did not expect to see it sail over the fence.

"I thought I was gonna have to run to 2," she said.

The bases were loaded in her next at bat and she cleared them again with a deep single to left-center field.

"We have a lot of fast girls," Gronberg said. "I was happy to be able to help create some runs."

Payton and Sydney Gerving each added two hits for the 15-7 Demons.

Today's game between BHS and Century will be the rubber match of the season. More importantly, the winner punches a ticket to state next weekend in Jamestown.

"Gotta win two before you lose two. This was a good start," BHS coach Billy Schmidt said. "Things have been clicking. The girls have been having fun, and that's important. We had a little lull there where they weren't having fun, but they are now."

Century will be riding high after knocking off Minot.

"We just have to keep up the moral, stay positive and don't let things snow ball," Gronberg said. "And get the bats going early, that always helps."

Dickinson 14, Williston 1

Reese Hauck homered and drove in five runs for top-seeded Dickinson in its 14-1 win over Williston.

Jenna Decker, Ava Jahner and Kali Kubas added two hits each for the Midgets, who improved to 28-1 with the win.

Hope Fath pitched all five innings for Dickinson, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts.

Legacy 12, Jamestown 8

Legacy led 5-0 after two innings, but Jamestown scored 12 of the last 15 runs of the game to notch its 17th win of the season. Both squads entered with 16 victories.

Down 7-3 after five innings, the Blue Jays hung six on the board in the top of the sixth.

Jenna Fischer went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Ella Falk also went deep.

The top three batters in the Legacy lineup combined to go 8-for-12. Kalyssa Erickson and Tori Olson were each 3-for-4 with a home run. Leadoff hitter Brynn Arnold went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Century 3, Minot 2

Up 2-1 into the top of the seventh inning, Century's Lexi Wesson launched a solo home run off Minot's Kirsten Galloway to give the Patriots a needed insurance run.

Brooklyn Morris, who had 10 strikeouts for the Patriots, allowed a solo home run to Abby Barnum to lead off the top of the seventh, but she retired the next three batters in order to end it.

Century struck first. With two outs in the top of the third, Halle Mattern doubled home Koia Krenz and Morris for a 2-0 lead.

Minot got one back in the bottom of the third on a solo homer by Aynzlee Mosser.

Century outhit the Majettes 6-5. Galloway finished with 13 strikeouts.

Loser-out play begins at 11 a.m. Friday. Semifinals are scheduled for 3 and 5 p.m.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.