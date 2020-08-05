Governors grind out another win

Although the Governors defeated West Fargo by four runs, the game was tightly contested until the Patriots suffered defensive meltdowns in the final two innings.

Bismarck right-hander Skyler Riedinger and West Fargo lefty Casey Clementson were locked in a 1-1 duel after five innings.

In the top of the sixth, singles by Nick Hinsz, Cru Walker and Isaac Pegors plus a critical throwing error by Clementson on sacrifice bunt play cost the Patriots two unearned runs. Feeney had the only RBI in the inning, driving home Hinsz on a ground out.

West Fargo responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth on Drew Clouse's RBI single, but the wheels came off completely for West Fargo in the top of the seventh.

Three infield errors coupled with two walks resulted in three more tainted Bismarck runs.

Riedinger worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, surrendering seven hits and walking one.

Feeney moved from shortstop to the mound with two out in the sixth with two Patriots on, a run in and the Govs leading 3-1. He struck out Nolan Dodds on three pitches to close out the sixth. He worked the seventh, using 11 pitches to retire West Fargo 1-2-3.