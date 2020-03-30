Tom O' Leary, Pebble Creek Golf Courses opening Wednesday

Tom O'Leary and Pebble Creek Golf Courses are opening Wednesday.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All golfers are encouraged to follow golf course procedures for safety related to Covid-19 set forth by Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

1. Reservations must be made in advance for tee times in 14-minute increments. Reservations can be made at www.bisparks.org or by calling 222-6531 (Tom O' Leary) or Pebble Creek Golf Course (223-3600). Payment information will be taken over the phone at the time of reservation and a receipt will be emailed. Cash will not be accepted on site.

2. There will be a maximum of four players allowed in a group.

3. Pull carts, golf cars, rental clubs and demo clubs are not available at this time.

4. The golf shops and lounge areas at both courses are closed to the public. There are no indoor restrooms available. There are portable restrooms on the course.

5. A ball is considered holed when it touches the cup-sized target placed on the green. It is very important not to touch this target with your hands. Do not move this target. Staff will change these locations throughout the week based on the number of rounds played.

