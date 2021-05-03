Schoepp, Patriots prevail over wind, Minot at Hawktree

Schoepp's round consisted of a birdie and eight bogeys, the type of consistency Brown appreciates.

"We've been preaching that we've got to find a way to get rid of the big numbers, the doubles and triples," Brown said.

The birdie came on the par-five, 519-yard seventh hole.

Schoepp, a 5-foot-6, 205-pound junior, said Monday's round was a mental war with the wind.

"It's a grind for each par, and birdies are a little extra," he said. "You're almost willing to accept bogeys because the conditions are so tough."

Staying away from real trouble was something of a feat on Monday, but Schoepp said consistency has been his forte as a golfer.

"Usually I don't have many sixes, maybe a six every other round," he noted. "I know my strengths and weaknesses pretty well and I play off that."

Schoepp was the only golfer to break 80. His teammate, Duncan Tufte, took second with an 81. An 86 earned a place in the top 10.

When he got to Hawktree Monday morning and discovered the conditions with which he'd be dealing, Schoepp said he had a modest goal.

"I was hoping to get below 80," he said.