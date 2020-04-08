Riverwood opening Friday

Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck is opening Friday at noon.
Normal hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning Saturday.
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District encourages all golfers to follow course procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic.
-- Reservations must be made in advance for tee times in 14-minute increments. Reservations can be made online at www.bisparks.org or by calling Riverwood Golf Course at (701) 222-6462. Payment information will be taken over the phone at the time of reservation and a receipt will be emailed. Cash will not be accepted on site.
-- A maximum of four players allowed in a group.
-- Golf carts will be allowed on the cart path with one person per cart. Golf carts will be sanitized between users. Rental clubs and demo clubs are not available at this time.
-- The golf shop and lounge areas are closed to the public. There are no indoor restrooms available. There are portable restrooms on the course.
-- A ball is considered holed when it touches the cup-sized target placed on the green. It is very important not to touch this target with your hands. Do not move this target. Staff will change these locations throughout the week based on the number of rounds played.
BPRD believes that parks, trails and open spaces such as a golf course can be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits these spaces provide. At this time, there are no restrictions on the use of local parks, trails, boat ramps and open spaces. BPRD recommends taking these simple precautions should you choose to play golf:
-Do not golf if you are not feeling well.
-Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet away from other golfers in your group. Avoid prolonged discussion on the golf courses. Keep your distance at tee boxes, fairways and greens.
-Consider bringing your own sanitizer or bacterial wipes along for your use.
