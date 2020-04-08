Riverwood opening Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck is opening Friday at noon.

Normal hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning Saturday.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District encourages all golfers to follow course procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

-- Reservations must be made in advance for tee times in 14-minute increments. Reservations can be made online at www.bisparks.org or by calling Riverwood Golf Course at (701) 222-6462. Payment information will be taken over the phone at the time of reservation and a receipt will be emailed. Cash will not be accepted on site.

-- A maximum of four players allowed in a group.

-- Golf carts will be allowed on the cart path with one person per cart. Golf carts will be sanitized between users. Rental clubs and demo clubs are not available at this time.

-- The golf shop and lounge areas are closed to the public. There are no indoor restrooms available. There are portable restrooms on the course.