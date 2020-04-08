Riverwood latest golf course to open, adopt social distancing measures

All courses have implemented safety regulations. Some of Riverwood’s include:

-- Reservations must be made by phone or online.

-- Payments are done on the phone or online. Cash is not accepted on site.

-- Carts can be used, but only one person per cart. Groups cannot exceed four players.

-- Almost all courses, Riverwood included, have closed pro shops, lounges and bathrooms. Most courses do have portable restrooms.

-- Club rentals are not available currently.

-- Holes are not being cut. Instead, a ball is considered holed when it touches the cup-sized target placed on the green. Hole locations are changed throughout the week.

-- Other social distancing measures (stay 6 feet apart, bring hand sanitizer/wipes, do not golf if you’re feeling ill) also apply.

Doppler said he’s seen golfers following guidelines to a T.

“I think it’s been absolutely perfect,” he said. “It’s an adjustment for sure when you’re playing with the same people you’ve been playing with for 30 years and you can’t high five or handshake, but people are doing a great job and making sure they’re doing things safely.”