Riverwood latest golf course to open, adopt social distancing measures

Cool weather, not the coronavirus, is the only thing slowing down traffic on area golf courses.
“When the weather’s been good, the range and practice facilities have been really busy,” said Tim Doppler, Golf Operations Manager for Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.
Riverwood will open its front nine holes for play on Friday at noon, giving local golfers the full swath of courses in Bismarck and Mandan. Riverwood’s normal hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning Saturday.
Doppler didn’t know what to expect when Tom O’Leary and Pebble Creek opened on April 1 due to social distancing guidelines that are in place.
“We weren’t sure what people would do, but we do know how popular golf is across the state and in our community,” he said. “Per capita, golf is one of the most popular sports we have. But even then with the Covid-19 situation, you don’t really know, but people have come out and responded really well.”
Even with restrictions in place to prevent groups from gathering, golf’s spacious playing conditions naturally prevent close contact with people.
“We think it’s one of the safest activities people can do,” Doppler said. “With the precautions we’re taking, there aren’t those transmission points that can cause problems.”
All courses have implemented safety regulations. Some of Riverwood’s include:
-- Reservations must be made by phone or online.
-- Payments are done on the phone or online. Cash is not accepted on site.
-- Carts can be used, but only one person per cart. Groups cannot exceed four players.
-- Almost all courses, Riverwood included, have closed pro shops, lounges and bathrooms. Most courses do have portable restrooms.
-- Club rentals are not available currently.
-- Holes are not being cut. Instead, a ball is considered holed when it touches the cup-sized target placed on the green. Hole locations are changed throughout the week.
-- Other social distancing measures (stay 6 feet apart, bring hand sanitizer/wipes, do not golf if you’re feeling ill) also apply.
Doppler said he’s seen golfers following guidelines to a T.
“I think it’s been absolutely perfect,” he said. “It’s an adjustment for sure when you’re playing with the same people you’ve been playing with for 30 years and you can’t high five or handshake, but people are doing a great job and making sure they’re doing things safely.”
Doppler has hopes of things returning closer to normal sometime in May, but said they’ll follow the guidelines determined by health professionals. In the meantime, allowing a sense of normalcy during uncertain times has been enjoyable for everyone.
“To be able to get out on the familiar grounds of a golf course, it’s really important to people. You can see it,” Doppler said. “When the sun comes up and the temperatures rise, they can’t stay away.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
