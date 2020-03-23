Riverwood driving range opening Tuesday

The driving range at Riverwood Golf Course will open on Tuesday.

Driving range hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pending weather conditions.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District encourages all driving range users to the following procedures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

1. Reservations must be made in advance for hitting golf balls in 20-minute intervals by calling 222-6462. Payment information will be taken over the phone at the time of reservation.

2. Range balls will be delivered to the driving range station by staff. The buckets will be cleaned and disinfected by gloved staff before they are delivered.

3. Driving range pads are placed at least 10 feet apart to comply with current social distancing guidelines.

4. The golf shop is closed to the public. There are no restrooms available.

Additionally, there are no restrictions on the use of local BPRD parks, trails, boat ramps and open spaces.

