Last season, a senior-laden starting roster led Century to a first-place finish in West Region golf regular season play, a first-place finish at the West Region tournament, and a fifth-place finish at a competitive state tournament.

With four starters graduated, not to mention the season starting late due to the weather issues that have plagued all spring sports, Patriots head coach Preston Brown has his work cut out for him.

"We'll be a little delayed," Brown said. "We had our first practice today so we're just getting started, but we have a plan in place to get some swings and get to know the newer guys a little and let the newer guys get to know us coaches."

A season scheduled to start this weekend on friendly grass, Tom O'Leary Golf Course to be precise, is delayed due to weather, but Brown and the other coaches around the state are working hard to devise a new schedule.

"Saturday's meet was postponed, and the new schedule we're setting up should start around April 21 or 22 with the East-West meet," Brown said. "It's a bit of a waiting game for us here in Bismarck and Mandan, and even in Jamestown, as far as when the snow will melt, so we're piecing together a schedule with the courses that have less snow than us and know a little more about when they'll open up."

Returning players, particularly returning players with state experience, is crucial in continuing success in golf.

The Patriots have two such players: seniors Cameron Wittenberg and Anders Alm.

"They both played every varsity tournament last year and we're looking for them to be leaders at practice," Brown said. "They have to show everybody else what it takes to be successful before the tournament, like showing up on time and putting effort in, and we'll be leaning on them a lot to mentor our younger players."

Alm and Wittenberg traded third-place team finishes in Century's two postseason meets last year.

Alm was third with an 83 at the West Region meet, earning All-Region honors, with Wittenberg finishing sixth with an 89.

At the state tournament, it was reversed. Wittenberg was third with a 159 over the two days of competition, and Alm was sixth with a 167.

Last year's fifth-place finish at state was, according to Brown, at least partially due to the team not having played at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo too often before the meet.

With this year's final meets, both West Region and State, at Dickinson's Heart River course, the Patriots will be putting in extra work to make sure unfamiliarity with the course is not an excuse this time.

"That will give us an edge as far as knowing how the greens are reacting and the speed of everything," Brown said. "Since other teams will be there to practice, it'll be important for us to get over there when we can to get practice time in on holes that have given us problems in the past, because that gave us problems last year."

Behind Alm and Wittenberg, the Patriots have a few other players with varsity experience, and some younger golfers they will work to rotate into the lineup.

"We lost four guys from last year's varsity team, but we'll fill three of them with guys who have played varsity," Brown said. "We'll be a little younger, and will have some growing to do, but we should be able to get back to the level we were at last year."

As the reigning West Region champions, the Patriots have a target on their backs.

With a lot of talent around the area returning from last year's teams, Brown isn't too sure as of yet who will be the biggest impediments to a second straight conference win.

"Minot has some good young players, and they'll be in a similar boat with us in wanting to bring guys along during the season," Brown said. "St. Mary's and Mandan are both returning good players as well, and they'll be progressing throughout the year.

"Whichever team starts the year off hot, if it's not us, we'll need to find a way to match that skill level and figure out where we're making mistakes so we can get up to that level."