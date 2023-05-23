With each meet, Century keeps winning and going lower.

Tuesday at the Links of North Dakota near Williston, the Patriots made it four West Region golf tournament wins in a row with a stellar score of 296, their best of the season.

"The guys are playing really well. We're finding our groove and everything is coming together," said Century coach Preston Brown.

The same certainly could be said for St. Mary's freshman Quinn Shillingstad. Listed No. 2 in the Saints' lineup, Shillingstad left the Links No. 1 on Tuesday after beating Minot sophomore standout Kasen Rostad in a playoff for medalist honors. Both shot even par 72s, forcing extra holes.

Century turned it into a laugher in the team standings on a warm, muggy and uncharacteristically wind-free day on a course that is considered difficult.

The Patriots' 296 was 13 strokes better than runner-up Minot (309).

All six Century players shot in the 70s. No other team had more than two players in the 70s.

Senior Anders Alm, junior Aidan Kaufman and eighth-grader Parker Beck each shot 73s, just one stroke off the pace. Lucas Schoepp, a junior, carded a 77 despite being under the weather.

"Of the four scores we took, none of them had any big numbers," Brown said. "The wind not being up helped, but just in general, the guys played really solid."

Senior Cameron Wittenberg and freshman Fynn Sagsveen shot 79s, but neither score was used despite just being outside the top 10 overall.

"It could be any one of the six that we use on a given day," Brown said. "Not having the pressure of knowing they have to go low, that certainly does help. They're free to just go play and let the results take care of themselves."

Mandan's Jayce Johnson (74) and Matt Souther (75) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Graduating four seniors, and not getting outside until late April have done little to slow down this year's Century squad. They'll ride a four-game heater into the West Region meet Tuesday, May 30 at Heart River in Dickinson. The two-day state meet's at the same course one week later.

"It's a credit to them for persevering through a really nasty start to the season, then we had some meets rained out but there was very little complaining," Brown said. "It's a really good group. They put their heads down and just go to work. They're focused, they want to do well and their hard work has paid off so far."