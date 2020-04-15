Rasmussen returns to Bismarck, takes over Century girls golf team

Rasmussen has also coached basketball and baseball. He spent last season as an assistant girls golf coach at Grand Forks Central. He's very familiar with Century's recent success. He also had a conversation with previous coach Lindsay Reede.

"Being in Grand Forks, I followed the East and West and I'm definitely familiar with the success they've had," Rasmussen said. "They have a lot of talent coming back."

With all high school activities currently suspended, not much can be done face-to-face right now.

"One of my goals is to touch base with the girls and get to know them and talk through some things in terms of what their plans are for the summer," Rasmussen said. "We're in very peculiar times with the COVID-19 situation, but hopefully I'll be able to connect with the players and start looking ahead to some golf-related activities."

The Patriots return three of their top players from last season, including two-time defending state champion Hannah Herbel, who will only be a sophomore next fall. Hannah's sister Leah and senior Riley Crothers also return.

"It's exciting to think about," Rasmussen said. "There's a lot of talent. I'm looking forward to working with the girls."

