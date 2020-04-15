Rasmussen returns to Bismarck, takes over Century girls golf team

Jeff Rasmussen's résumé features plenty of golf.
The Washburn native and University of Mary graduate is returning to Bismarck to take over one of the top golf programs in the state.
Rasmussen has been hired as head coach of the Century girls team. The Patriots have won the last two Class A state titles.
"I'm really excited to get back, specifically to Century," said Rasmussen, who was an assistant baseball coach for the Patriots in 2017-18. "I really enjoyed my time there and with my passion for golf, it seemed like a perfect fit."
Rasmussen also will teach math at Wachter Elementary. Rasmussen received his bachelor's degree in secondary mathematics from U-Mary after three years working as a golf pro.
A former two-time all-state golfer at Washburn, Rasmussen attended the Golf Academy of America in Chandler, Ariz. He went on to work at Hazen Golf Club and Painted Woods Golf Course near his hometown.
"At golf school you learn everything about the business operation side of things from running tournaments, giving lessons, playing, you name it," Rasmussen said. "After working in the golf business for a few years, I realized it was not something I wanted to do long-term, so that's when I went back and got a teaching degree."
Rasmussen has also coached basketball and baseball. He spent last season as an assistant girls golf coach at Grand Forks Central. He's very familiar with Century's recent success. He also had a conversation with previous coach Lindsay Reede.
"Being in Grand Forks, I followed the East and West and I'm definitely familiar with the success they've had," Rasmussen said. "They have a lot of talent coming back."
With all high school activities currently suspended, not much can be done face-to-face right now.
"One of my goals is to touch base with the girls and get to know them and talk through some things in terms of what their plans are for the summer," Rasmussen said. "We're in very peculiar times with the COVID-19 situation, but hopefully I'll be able to connect with the players and start looking ahead to some golf-related activities."
The Patriots return three of their top players from last season, including two-time defending state champion Hannah Herbel, who will only be a sophomore next fall. Hannah's sister Leah and senior Riley Crothers also return.
"It's exciting to think about," Rasmussen said. "There's a lot of talent. I'm looking forward to working with the girls."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
