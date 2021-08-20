One-two Herbel punch lifts CHS golfers to win

"I'm so proud of our team for the East-West, which was just an amazing tournament mentally. And today was great. They just ground it out," Leah said. "And I'm proud of my sister. She took first in Jamestown and is such a solid player. She can hit the ball. ... This is really a great group of girls."

Herbel is off to a strong start in her comeback from the pinched nerve in her back that plagued her for the better part of a year. Friday's 75 dropped her stroke average for the season to 75.75, the lowest in the West Region.

She shot a 77 at Dunseith and a 78-73 -- 151 for third place behind her twin sister, Hannah, and Mandan's Anna Huettl at the East-West Invitational.

It's been a long time since umbrellas were necessary on a Bismarck golf course, but Leah didn't let Friday's rain shower bother her.

"I can play with wind and rain. ... Some people dread it, but I don't let it bother me," she said.

She carded a five-over-par 35 on the front nine, but came in just one over par on the back nine to finish six over. Her round consisted of a birdie, 11 pars, five bogeys and a double-bogey.