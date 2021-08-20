One-two Herbel punch lifts CHS golfers to win

Century's Leah Herbel hadn't won a high school golf tournament in nearly two years when she prevailed with a 40-35 -- 75 on Friday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course.
However, you couldn't really call the long break between medalist performances a drought. She had been playing well at the start of this, her junior year, and she barely had a sophomore season. A back injury limited her to one outing last season.
So when she won Friday's St. Mary's Invitational, the accomplishment was almost secondary to last week's second-place finish in the Turtle Mountain Invitational at Dunseith. What made the Turtle Mountain tournament a red letter day was the joy of being able to play again.
"I've been strengthening my whole body so I was able to compete, and I'm really happy I'm able to play, that's for sure," she said.
Leah and Hannah both broke 80 while leading Century to its second victory of the week. The Patriots won the two-day East-West Invitational in Jamestown by 24 strokes with a 618. Hannah carded a 79 on Friday. Junior Aliyah Iverson and sophomore Kambree Hauglie followed with scores of 84 and 86, respectively, as three CHS golfers made the top 10.
Legacy placed second, five strokes back at 329. Mandan shot a 337 and Bismarck logged a 349 as Bismarck-Mandan teams swept the top four spots.
"I'm so proud of our team for the East-West, which was just an amazing tournament mentally. And today was great. They just ground it out," Leah said. "And I'm proud of my sister. She took first in Jamestown and is such a solid player. She can hit the ball. ... This is really a great group of girls."
Herbel is off to a strong start in her comeback from the pinched nerve in her back that plagued her for the better part of a year. Friday's 75 dropped her stroke average for the season to 75.75, the lowest in the West Region.
She shot a 77 at Dunseith and a 78-73 -- 151 for third place behind her twin sister, Hannah, and Mandan's Anna Huettl at the East-West Invitational.
It's been a long time since umbrellas were necessary on a Bismarck golf course, but Leah didn't let Friday's rain shower bother her.
"I can play with wind and rain. ... Some people dread it, but I don't let it bother me," she said.
She carded a five-over-par 35 on the front nine, but came in just one over par on the back nine to finish six over. Her round consisted of a birdie, 11 pars, five bogeys and a double-bogey.
"I did a double on hole 13, but it was a good recovery. ... I hooked my tee shot and it went under an evergreen tree. I had to take an unplayable (lie) and I two-putted, but I didn't let it get to me," she said.
Indeed, she followed with four pars and a birdie on the five ensuing holes.
"Today I had a good short game. My short game saved me. I made some putts today, and that really helped me," she observed.
Only five players broke 80 on Friday. Carrie Carmichael of Williston finished a stroke behind Leah with a 76. Huettl and Legacy's Ava Kalanek carded 78s and Hannah (79) rounded out the top five.
CHS coach Jeff Rasmussen said it was gratifying to see his team bounce back so forcefully this week after a disappointing outing at Dunseith. The Patriots shot a 348 in their opener to finish second, 10 strokes behind Legacy.
"These girls have done a really good job of buying in and staying in the moment. I tell the girls they have 10 seconds to be mad after a bad shot and then it's time to move on and make the most of the next opportunity they have," he said.
Friday's rain added an element to the tournament that high school golfers haven't seen in quite a spell. Rasmussen said he wasn't concerned about how his team would respond.
"We talked about it before we played. They approached it with the attitude 'if it rains, so be it. Everybody has to deal with it,'" he noted. "We knew the difference today could be how the rain affects us, so we just said 'let's embrace it.'"