Olson named Marauders' golf coach

OLSON NAMED U-MARY GOLF COACH

Laif Olson has been named the head golf coach at the University of Mary.

A North Dakota native and former all-conference collegiate golfer, Olson was a founding member of Dakota Junior Golf.

Olson was a first-team all-NDCAC golfer and team captain for Bismarck State in 1982 and 1983.

“Laif is deeply ingrained in the Bismarck golf community and has made a commitment to provide opportunities for youth golfers in our area,” U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon said. “We feel that with his knowledge and connections, Laif will be a great fit within Marauders athletics and continue to grow our golf program.”

Serving as the current president of the Bismarck Recreation Council, Olson leads the fundraising efforts for the Bismarck Parks District to enhance and create new park district facilities and programs.

Olson is the director of the personal insurance division for HUB International Insurance and earned an associate degree from Bismarck State and a bachelor’s in business administration at the University of North Dakota.

U-Mary opens its spring golf schedule March 7-8 at the Warrior Invitational in Las Vegas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0