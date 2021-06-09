Minot's Argent wins Class A golf title in playoff, West Fargo Sheyenne claims team crown

“Coming up 18, my calves and my hamstrings were cramping up,” said Argent, who also won the West Region championship last week. “I was just trying to grind it out. It was a grind today. It was a good day.”

“It was definitely a grind, but I definitely drank probably 15 bottles of water,” Hinschberger added. “This course is tough to walk, so it’s definitely tough on the body.”

With every other golfer finished, the entire crowd of players, coaches and fans crowded on the hills around the 18th hole to watch the playoff.

Argent’s drive on the first playoff went to the left of the fairway and Hinschberger’s went right. Argent’s approach shot ended up in the rough to the right of the green on the other side of a bunker. Hinschberger’s was deep and sailed over the green into the rough.

Argent’s next shot was short and fell into the bunker. He then hit a gorgeous bunker shot and placed his ball just a couple feet short of the pin. Hinschberger answered right back with a shot out of the rough to put him just outside of Argent’s ball. Hinschberger took a three-foot birdie putt on the Par 5 to win, but missed it to the left by just inches and had to settle for par. Argent sank his par putt to force a second playoff.