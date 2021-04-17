 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandan's Hohbein wins West Region golf opener
0 comments

Mandan's Hohbein wins West Region golf opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mandan's Trey Hohbein claimed medalist honors at the first West Region golf tournament in more than two years.

The Braves' senior won going away, shooting a 3-over par round of 71 to win the Century-Legacy Invite at Tom O' Leary Golf Course in Bismarck on Saturday by four strokes.

Last season's Class A boys golf season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Logan Schoepp of Century earned runner-up honors after his 75. 

The Patriots claimed team title honors with a total of 306. Minot's 314 was good for second.

Century stuffed five placers in the top 10. 

Dylan Noshbush was third at 76. Duncan Tufte carded a 77, while Lucas Schoepp and Lucas Boustead each posted 78s.

Up next on the circuit is the East-West Class in Jamestown. The two-day tournament begins Friday and concludes Saturday.

Century-Legacy Invite

At Tom O'Leary Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Century 306. 2. Minot 314. 3. Williston 326. 4. St. Mary's 336. 5. Dickinson 345. 6. Bismarck 347. 7. Legacy 349. 8. Mandan 350. 9. Jamestown 362.

Individual Results

(Top 10)

1. Trey Hohbein, Man, 71. 2. Logan Schoepp, C, 75. 3. (tie) Dylan Nosbush, C; Jackson Gilchrist, Wil; James Powers, Wil, 76. 6. (tie) Gavin Argent, Min; Duncan Tufte, C; Jake Theis, Min; Jed Truax, J, 77. 10. (tie) Lucas Schoepp, C; Lucas Boustead, C; Logan Barrett, L; Peyton Bartsch, Min, 78.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News