Mandan's Hohbein wins West Region golf opener

Mandan's Trey Hohbein claimed medalist honors at the first West Region golf tournament in more than two years.

The Braves' senior won going away, shooting a 3-over par round of 71 to win the Century-Legacy Invite at Tom O' Leary Golf Course in Bismarck on Saturday by four strokes.

Last season's Class A boys golf season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Logan Schoepp of Century earned runner-up honors after his 75.

The Patriots claimed team title honors with a total of 306. Minot's 314 was good for second.

Century stuffed five placers in the top 10.

Dylan Noshbush was third at 76. Duncan Tufte carded a 77, while Lucas Schoepp and Lucas Boustead each posted 78s.

Up next on the circuit is the East-West Class in Jamestown. The two-day tournament begins Friday and concludes Saturday.

