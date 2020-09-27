Mandan stopped Century's streak in interesting fashion

Century's successfully worn the bull's eye this season as the top girls golf team in the West Region.
The Patriots have six wins in seven meets, but the one they didn't had some drama.
Mandan's improving squad kept the Patriots from a season sweep Sept. 18 at Vardon Golf Club in Mandan, but how the Braves got there was unusual.
Mandan's winning score of 344, one better than Century, nearly was a 346 to no fault of the Braves. Mandan's No. 1 player -- Anna Huettl -- had her ball hit by the wrong player. Knowing what had happened, Huettl refused to play the wrong ball, which would have invoked a 2-stroke penalty.
After initially refusing to admit playing the incorrect ball, which had Huettl's markings, the offending player came clean in the club house. The two strokes ended up being the difference between a one-stroke win and a one-stroke loss for Mandan. However, the deal was not sealed.
Century was playing on the other side of the course and was not done when Mandan's 344 was posted. When the dust settled, there was plenty of buzz in the Braves' camp.
"There was a little bit of everything going on. We had a little controversy. We had to wait for all the scores to come in, but when they did, it was quite exciting," Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "It was a pretty neat moment for the girls because they've worked hard."
The Braves take the No. 2 scoring average into the West Region tournament, which begins today at Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot. Mandan (357.5) trails Century (342.2) but is ahead of the host Majettes (361.1).
After placing fourth in the first meet of the season and third in the second, the Braves have been no lower than second in the last five meets.
"I kind of felt like we'd been in the four or five range when we started the year," Johs said. "We started out in that range but we've been improving as the season goes on. We're really proud of how the girls are doing."
Huettl, only a freshman, leads the way. She ranks third in the WDA in scoring average (81.40). Only Hannah Herbel, who has won eight of the last nine meets she's played in -- including state and WDA in 2019 -- and Carrie Carmichael of Williston rank ahead of Huettl. Herbel owns a sparkling 73.6 average. Carmichael is at 77.4.
There is no secret to Huettl's success. She's a grinder.
"She'd ask me or Bruce (Rauser) to go play four or five times a week this summer. When we got done, she'd go hit balls for two more hours," Johs said. "I can't keep up."
Aysia Mettler (85.40) ranks ninth in the region. Deona Roehrich, a senior, gives the Braves three players capable of scores in the 80s.
"Aysia was dedicated as well. She played all summer. She's a solid player with great character," Johs said. "Deona keeps plugging away. She's giving her best. She had a 39 on the front nine at Williston in 25 mile per hour winds. That was a really promising stretch of play for her. We know she's capable of playing good golf."
Johs is confident of a good showing today at Souris Valley. He compared the course to the Braves' home track.
"Souris is very much to our liking. It's like Prairie West," he said. "The greens are fairly fast. It's open to the wind. All the girls have played there before. The girls are excited. They're ready to play."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
