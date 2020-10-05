 Skip to main content
Mandan just three shots back at state golf; Century's Herbel fires 1-under round

mb

Mandan won the very first state girls golf tournament played. After Monday's stellar round, the Braves are in position to win the latest.

The Braves shot a season-best round by 21 strokes and are just three shots off the lead heading into today's final round at Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot. Mandan's 328 trails only Fargo Shanley (325). Century, two-time defending state champion is third (334).

The first state meet was played in 1966.

"The girls played great. They played like we thought they could all year," said Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "We told them Sunday, all we want is your absolute best effort, never give up and have fun. That's exactly what we want them to do again (Tuesday).

"It's within reach."

Same can be said for Century sophomore Hannah Herbel, who is chasing history. Despite winding conditions, gusting up to 35 miles per hour, Herbel blitzed the course with a 1-under-par round of 71. She leads by five strokes over Carrie Carmichael of Williston and Fargo Shanley's Greta McArthur.

If Herbel closes it out, she'll become just the second player to win three straight state golf titles. Laura Kraft of Jamestown, from 2005-07, is the other.

Herbel was 3-over par after five holes, including a triple bogey 8 on No. 2. She finished with a flurry, however, with birdies on her last three holes.

Mandan got a similar finish from senior Deona Roehrich, one of three Braves in the top 12 after the opening round.

Roehrich struggled to a 46 on the front nine, but had four birdies on the back to shoot even par 36 coming in.

"She was resilient," Johs said. "When we said never give up, that's what we were talking about."

Anna Huettl is tied for fifth. The Braves' standout freshman had two birdies on the front, and shot 40 on the back nine.

Aysia Mettler is in the hunt for a top 5 finish. The Mandan junior birdied her last hole, posting 40 on the front and back. Brittyn Mettler, Aysia's sister, shot an 88 to round out the Braves' top four. Brittyn is just a seventh-grader.

"It was pretty exciting going around with the girls and following them today," Johs said. "Bruce Rauser and I worked the girls hard. We put a lot of miles on our golf cart."

Johs said there was strong play all day despite the persistent wind.

"I thought the scores were really low for everybody. Considering the wind, it was pretty impressive," he said. "We'll see if the scores can hold up tomorrow. It should be fun."

The wind is expected to howl again, while the temperatures will rise to the mid-70s.

Century is attempting to win its third straight state title. Herbel (71) and senior Riley Crothers (80) led the Patriots, who remain without Hannah's twin sister Leah, who has missed most of the season due to injury.

Legacy, making its first state-tournament appearance, is in sixth place with a score of 361. Ava Kalanek's 85 led the way, putting her in a tie for 17th.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

State golf tournament

At Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot

Team results

1. Fargo Shanley 325. 2. Mandan 328. 3. Century 334. 4. Fargo Davies 344. 5. Fargo South 355. 6. Legacy 361. 7. Bismarck 365. 8. Fargo North 367. 9. Wahpeton 367. 10T. Grand Forks Red River 369. 10T. Jamestown 369. 12. Williston 377.

Individual results

1. Hannah Herbel, Century, 71. 2. Carrie Carmichael, Williston, 76. 3. Greta McArthur, Shanley, 76, 4. Clara Hanson, GFC, 77. 5T. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 78. 5T. Bella Dobrinski, Minot, 78. 7T. Aysia Mettler, Mandan, 80. 7T. Riley Crothers, Century, 80. 9T. Ava Olson, FD, 81. 9T. Halle Balluff, Shanley, 81. 9T. Lindsey Astrup, Shanley, 81. 12. Deona Roehrich, Mandan, 82. 13T. Anaka Lysne, Wahpeton, 83. 13T. Tonya Berg, FN, 83. 15T. Savanah Brintnell, Minot, 84. 17T. Adie Wagner, South, 85. 17T. Ava Kalanek, Legay, 85. 17T. Ellie Wilcox, South, 85. 17T. Jaya Grube, GFRR, 85. 17T. Lexi Bartley, FD, 85. 17T. Sydney Hanson, GFC, 85.

23T. Cali Wilson, Minot, 86. 23T. Taryn Trueblood, Minot, 86. 25T. Caris Andrisen, Legacy, 87. 25T. Jadyn Arel, GFRR, 87. 25T. Kya Benson, FD, 87. 25T. Sophie Klein, Shanley, 87. 29T. Brittyn Mettler, Mandan, 88. 29T. Grace Stroh, BHS, 88. 29T. Kyra Vogel, JHS, 88. 32T. Cora Wolsky, JHS, 89. 32T. Lili Lindemoen, Shanley, 89. 34. Kate Mongeon, St. Mary’s, 90. 35T. Krista Kramer, Shanley, 91. 35T. Lauryn Hibl, JHS, 91. 35T. Mia Aarestad, South, 91. 35T. Regan Braun, Century, 91. 35T. Rose Solberg, FD, 91. 35T. Ruby Heydt, Mandan, 91. 35T. Taylor Martin, FN, 91.

42T. Alyssa Hagerott, Century, 92. 42T. Kya Guidinger, Legacy, 92. 42T. Lauren Lamp, FD, 92. 45T. Halle Miller, Wahpeton, 93. 45T. Hannah Zimmerman, South, 93. 45T. Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 93. 48T. Dayna Wiley, South, 94. 48T. Madison Bohn, Wahpeton, 94. 48T. Megan Middaugh, FN, 94. 48T. Navisha Soni, Century, 94. 48T. Taylor Kautzman, BHS, 94. 53T. Aliyah Iverson, Century, 95. 53T. Kiera Oukrop, St. Mary’s, 95. 55T. Isabelle Osland, South, 96. 55T. Samantha Grasser, Williston, 96. 57T. Brooke Hollar, Legacy, 97. 57T. Ella McMullin, GFRR, 97. 57T. Lily Anderson, Wahpeton, 97. 57T. Taylor Struck, South, 97.

61. Tori Worner, WF, 98. 62T. Kate McComb, FN, 99. 62T. Madison Lein, Legacy, 99. 62T. Paige Breuer, BHS, 99. 66T. Brielle Larson, GFRRR, 100. 66T. Tegan Graham, Williston, 100. 68T. Bria Nieswaag, JHS, 101. 68T. Livia Karnik, FD, 101. 68T. Olivia Sorlie, JHS, 101. 71. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 102. 72. Brylie Peterson, 103, WF. 73. McKena Koolmo, Wahpeton, 104. 74T. Anne Hulst, Legacy, 105. 74T. Lucy Esperum, 105. 76T. Mayzie Jenson, FN, 106. 76T. Paige Hanson, BHS, 106. 78. Taylor Piepkorn, GFRR, 107. 79. Karrin Rustand, Williston, 108. 80. Grace Jerome, BHS, 109. 81. Scout Graham, 110. 82T. Abby Medler, 111. 82T. Grace Lefevre, JHS, 111. 82T. Hope Hanson, Mandan, 111. 85. Scout Woods, Wahpeton, 119.

