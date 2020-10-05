Mandan just three shots back at state golf; Century's Herbel fires 1-under round

Mandan got a similar finish from senior Deona Roehrich, one of three Braves in the top 12 after the opening round.

Roehrich struggled to a 46 on the front nine, but had four birdies on the back to shoot even par 36 coming in.

"She was resilient," Johs said. "When we said never give up, that's what we were talking about."

Anna Huettl is tied for fifth. The Braves' standout freshman had two birdies on the front, and shot 40 on the back nine.

Aysia Mettler is in the hunt for a top 5 finish. The Mandan junior birdied her last hole, posting 40 on the front and back. Brittyn Mettler, Aysia's sister, shot an 88 to round out the Braves' top four. Brittyn is just a seventh-grader.

"It was pretty exciting going around with the girls and following them today," Johs said. "Bruce Rauser and I worked the girls hard. We put a lot of miles on our golf cart."

Johs said there was strong play all day despite the persistent wind.

"I thought the scores were really low for everybody. Considering the wind, it was pretty impressive," he said. "We'll see if the scores can hold up tomorrow. It should be fun."