Mandan golfers win Dickinson meet in tiebreaker over Century

For several years, Mandan High School's girls golf program has hung in the upper tier of at the state level. The Braves have finished in the top five in the state tournament the last six years with a best of third last fall.

And once in a while the Braves rise up and beat everybody. That happened Monday as Mandan won the Dickinson Invitational at the Heart River course with a 339. That tied the Braves with Century for first place, and they won on the fifth-score tiebreaker.

Mandan had two third-place finishes and a fifth to show for its first three tournaments of the season. On Monday, some things fell into place.

"The conditions were kind of tough today. We were on the longest women's course in the state. Our girls have done a lot of work in the weight room ... so the wind didn't bother us as much today and the length (of the course) didn't bother us as much," Mandan head coach Dean Johs said. "We played some really tough golf.

"We took advantage of a bad situation. I feel bad that Century's No. 5 had to withdraw."

The withdrawal worked to Mandan's advantage on the fifth-score tiebreaker. Mandan's No. 5, Brooklyn Monteith, carded a 103 to edge Century's Regan Braun by four shots. Century's Kambree Hauglie, who had to withdraw, had shot in the 80s her last three rounds.