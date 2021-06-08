Long day looms for Class A golfers after weather suspends state tournament

Class A golfers are in for a long day.
The opening round of the state tournament at Hawktree Golf Course was suspended on Tuesday with a handful of players yet to tee off. The majority of the 83 golfers qualified for the tournament got in between four and 10 holes before play was halted for a combo platter of lightning, rain and threatening skies.
A handful of players got through nine holes, a few 10. Layton Bartley of West Fargo Sheyenne got off to a hot start. The Mustangs senior was 2-under par through six holes. Minot's Gavin Argent, the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, got through nine holes at even par. Century's Logan Schoepp, No. 2 in the West in scoring, was 2-over through nine. Zach Hinschberger, the East Region Senior Athlete of the Year from Grand Forks Red River, was plus-3 through nine holes. Brady McGarry of Grand Forks Central was three over through six holes. McGarry had the top scoring average in the East.
Tuesday's plan calls for driving range and putting green access at 6 a.m., with play set to start at the sound of a horn at 7:15 a.m. After all players have completed their first 18 holes, a minimum 30-minute break will take place.
The second round is tentatively scheduled to begin between 12:30-12:45 p.m. The hope is for all players to get in 36 holes. The forecast of mostly sunny skies and low-90s temps appears promising. If all 36 holes cannot be played, the first 18 holes will determine the winner and team champion.
Dave Zittleman, Bismarck Public School Activities director and tournament manager, hopes to have two champions crowned before 6 p.m.
"Golfers and the coaches are a really tight-knit group. A lot of them know each other and there's really good sportsmanship among everybody," Zittleman said. "Everybody was really supportive with what we were doing today. I didn't sense any negativity or anything like that.
"Everyone wants to see the kids get to play. We want the kids to have a great experience, but we have to be safe and make sure we protect everyone and the storm today just kept backing into us."
Play started at 9 a.m. Tuesday before being halted shortly before 11:30. Everyone stayed on-site until 2:30 p.m. before a decision was made to push back a final decision on restarting until 5:30. With the skies still dark and ominous in the late afternoon, there was no alternative.
Zittleman said Wednesday's detailed schedule was a collaborative effort.
"It wasn't just an administration-type decision. Everyone put their heads together and came up with what we think is a good plan," he said. "The coaches had a really good idea of what we needed to do. There was a lot of good conversation. Michael Herzog (Hawktree's head pro) has been really supportive of this tournament and we were able to come to a consensus.
"Everybody was upbeat and positive and we feel like this is going to give the kids the best chance to have a good state tournament and at the end of the day that's what we want."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com