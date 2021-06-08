Long day looms for Class A golfers after weather suspends state tournament

Dave Zittleman, Bismarck Public School Activities director and tournament manager, hopes to have two champions crowned before 6 p.m.

"Golfers and the coaches are a really tight-knit group. A lot of them know each other and there's really good sportsmanship among everybody," Zittleman said. "Everybody was really supportive with what we were doing today. I didn't sense any negativity or anything like that.

"Everyone wants to see the kids get to play. We want the kids to have a great experience, but we have to be safe and make sure we protect everyone and the storm today just kept backing into us."

Play started at 9 a.m. Tuesday before being halted shortly before 11:30. Everyone stayed on-site until 2:30 p.m. before a decision was made to push back a final decision on restarting until 5:30. With the skies still dark and ominous in the late afternoon, there was no alternative.

Zittleman said Wednesday's detailed schedule was a collaborative effort.