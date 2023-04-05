It may not look like it outside, but golf season is almost here.

But with Mother Nature hitting Bismarck-Mandan with another April blizzard, the golf course at Riverwood is still seeing cross-country skiers, not golfers teeing off.

“There is not a thing you can do,” said Tim Doppler, the Director of Golf Operations for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department.

“Normally at this time of the year, you can get out and move snow off the cart path by the driving range, hit some golf balls in the snow and start selling some merchandise in the golf shop. Right now, there’s been no progress, and that’s the toughest part of it.”

With another winter storm dropping more snow this week in what has been one of the snowiest winters on record, there’s a lot of work to do before area golf courses can open for the already-short North Dakota season.

“It’s certainly frustrating,” said Mandan Director of Golf Operations Garrett Schulz. “Five of the past seven seasons we’ve had March openings. We’ve been lucky, but it’s kind of averaging out.

“We live in North Dakota and we know that Mother Nature is undefeated.”

The snow may take a while to disappear, but it had has its benefits.

“Every winter is a bit different for snow cover,” Schulz said. “We are thankful for the snow. It helps protect the course over the winter. Now it’s getting rid of it in a timely manner and making sure the courses come through it in good shape.”

“It feels like it’s so far away,” Doppler said. “But if we get some sunshine, some overnight lows above freezing — that’s the phrase that pays. Then the snow melts away fast.”

With the Masters teeing off this week, golfers are getting anxious to get out on the course.

“It’s discouraging,” Doppler said. “It’s a big barometer — the Final Four, the Masters, people see those guys in Georgia in short sleeves, see the green grass, it’s right around the corner.

“At this point, people look outside, they stop by, see the driving range and they think we’ll never play before June. It will go fast. We’ll be out way sooner than people think.”

Every course will have different trouble spots to take care of, moving snow and getting water off before it’s ready to go.

“We’re a little disadvantaged at Riverwood with all the shade, all the trees,” Doppler said. “But at O’Leary and Pebble Creek, the snow goes away fast. Based on what we’ve seen, the ground isn’t incredibly frozen. The frost line is not very deep. The water can go down. We won’t be waiting with the water sitting on the ground, waiting for it to go down.”

“The ground never got too cold over the winter, so the water is soaking in,” Schulz said. “That’s going to put us in a good spot.

“We’ll really try to push things where we can, make sure the drainage channels are giving the ice and water somewhere to go. Freezing and thawing again, that cycle is tough. The ice can sit on the turf and we’ll have to manage that — have the drainage channels open, pump water out of the bunkers.”

Last year, an April blizzard shut things down for a few weeks, but the courses had already opened.

“This is a little unprecedented,” Schulz said. “Last year we had a big April blizzard but we had been open before that so we were ready. This time of the year, the sun angle is high. It’s going to be here before you know it.”

“Where we live, this is a quick-turning temperature state,” Doppler said. “Look at the temps in South Dakota. The warm weather is on its way.

“We lost a total of 35 days last year including the Fourth of July rain storm and we still reached the 40,000-round mark at Riverwood. We know when the courses are ready, people are going to be ready to golf. Fingers crossed, we hope we can get going the last week of April or early May.”

“It’s a balance,” Schulz said. “We want to get people out as soon as we can but we have to make sure we take care of the course. People understand that.”