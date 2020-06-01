Kindred, Bartels excited to play against Class A competition

Kindred coach Perry Piatz said he barely had time to tell his team about the tournament before the six varsity members registered to play.

“That’s the beauty of my team,” Piatz said. “I basically heard about it and gave it to the kids and they were like, ‘yep, we’re in.’”

That’s typical of his players, Piatz said.

“My job as the golf coach at Kindred has been so easy because I have kids who absolutely love the game. They’re all golf fanatics," he said. "I don’t ever have to tell them to go out and play. They live on the golf course and have a lot of great opportunities but at the same time they work hard.”

The only players excluded from this week’s field are Class A girls, whose season is held in the fall and was unaffected by the pandemic.

“It’s a great idea,” Piatz said. “We’ve had people asking us why don’t you compete with the Class A guys? It’s a hard deal to do, but this will give college coaches an opportunity to gauge the Class A and Class B."

Kindred has won six of the last nine state tournaments. They shot a school-record 292 to win last year’s state title. That got them some unexpected recognition.