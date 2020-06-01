Kindred, Bartels excited to play against Class A competition

It took a national pandemic to get the best Class A and Class B high school golfers in the state on the same course at the same time.
The best small-school players are looking forward to the opportunity of going head-to-head with the best of the big schools at the North Dakota 2020 Spring State Championships.
“We just wanted one last ride with our six guys. We’ve been pretty successful the last two years,” said Kindred senior Parker Bartels, the reigning state Class B medalist.
Kindred has won the last two state titles, but saw its bid for a third championship wiped out by the coranavirus-related sports shutdown.
A field of 150 Class A boys, Class B boys and Class B girls will play 36 holes over two days Tuesday and Wednesday at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck. The event was created to give prep golfers a state tournament after their seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In my six years being on varsity, we’ve always talked about doing something with the Class A kids, whether it was something our parents organized in the summer or our coaches,” Bartels said. “It was something we talked about but it never happened until these unfortunate circumstances. It should be a good time.”
Kindred teammate Mark Olson was the 2018 state champion. Five of the school’s six players live on and play often at Oxbow Country Club.
Kindred coach Perry Piatz said he barely had time to tell his team about the tournament before the six varsity members registered to play.
“That’s the beauty of my team,” Piatz said. “I basically heard about it and gave it to the kids and they were like, ‘yep, we’re in.’”
That’s typical of his players, Piatz said.
“My job as the golf coach at Kindred has been so easy because I have kids who absolutely love the game. They’re all golf fanatics," he said. "I don’t ever have to tell them to go out and play. They live on the golf course and have a lot of great opportunities but at the same time they work hard.”
The only players excluded from this week’s field are Class A girls, whose season is held in the fall and was unaffected by the pandemic.
“It’s a great idea,” Piatz said. “We’ve had people asking us why don’t you compete with the Class A guys? It’s a hard deal to do, but this will give college coaches an opportunity to gauge the Class A and Class B."
Kindred has won six of the last nine state tournaments. They shot a school-record 292 to win last year’s state title. That got them some unexpected recognition.
The Kindred team has been invited to play in the High School Golf National Invitational in August at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
“This is the first time a Class B (team) has been invited to it,” Piatz said. “We’re all pretty excited. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
After that, Bartels will be headed to St. John’s (Minn.) to play golf. Sam Henke is going to Concordia (Minn.) also to golf.
First, there’s Riverwood, which poses its own challenge to the 102 golfers who played in last year’s state tournaments.
Bartels said Oxbow is much different than Riverwood, a course with tree-lined fairways, overhanging canopies and tight fairways.
“It will be different because Oxbow is pretty wide open. We don’t have to hit it down the fairway, we can spray it around,” Bartels said. “Riverwood will be a challenge off the tee boxes, keeping the ball in play. I think it’s a fun course as long as you keep the ball in play.”
Tournament organizers have implemented several protocols to limit player and fan interaction on the course to conform with social distancing guidelines.
