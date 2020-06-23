Hoge earns Dakota Award from NDAPSSA

The other non-school team finalist was Thompson’s Legion baseball team.

Non-school athlete: Marcus Hughes

Hughes came up big on the mound and at the plate in leading Thompson to its third straight Class B American Legion state baseball championship.

Hughes pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight, as Thompson beat Carrington 6-0 in the second round of the state tournament. He followed that by driving in the game-winning run as Thompson scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Fargo Bombers 3-2. Hughes had two hits and scored three runs as Thompson beat Carrington 15-5 in the state final.

Hughes was named most valuable player in the state tournament.

The right-hander also threw a 2-hitter in a 1-0 win against Park River in a matchup of unbeatens in the District 5 tournament.

Non-school coach: Luke Rustad

In his eighth season as the Fargo Post 2 American Legion baseball coach, Rustad had his most successful season as his team posted a 54-8 record enroute to a second-place finish at the Legion World Series.