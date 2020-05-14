High school golfers getting one chance to tee it up in Bismarck next month

What was the best thing about Monday for Ashley High School senior-to-be Emily St. Aubin?
Well, it was a tie.
First, the four-time defending state Class B girls’ golf champion was excited talking about the North Dakota Spring Golf Championship June 2-3 at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck.
Second, she had just finished her last assignment of the school year.
“They’re pretty close, but I’d have to say having golf,” St. Aubin said.
The tournament is the brainchild of Glen Ullin’s Chris Geiss, whose son, Gehrig, is a junior who has been an avid golfer since he was very young. He, like every other spring sport athlete in the state, had their seasons shut down by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
When word first circulated that the season might be cut short, Geiss got busy.
“I thought if things go the wrong direction and they have to cancel, let’s see if there is a safe way to pull off at least one event to give these kids … a chance to complete their seasons,” Geiss said.
Geiss himself has been involved in youth golf for many years.
“I knew that those two days were put aside for state A tournament. With the help of another dad out east, we said ‘hey, let’s make it happen.’”
Geiss approached Bismarck Parks and Recreation Golf Operations Manager Tim Doppler with a plan.
“Tim was all in. He said let’s make it happen,” Geiss said.
Geiss said the first order of business was addressing COVID-19 concerns.
“We’ve already started putting rules in,” Geiss said. “Courses are packed. What’s the difference if it’s 100 kids out playing in a tournament as long as we follow the same guidelines. Tim’s been awesome.”
Doppler said the course is ready for the event.
“Everybody is going to be safe,” Doppler said. “We’re seeing the kids come out and play like they normally would but they don’t have anything to compete for. This is an opportunity to establish one event to see who was shaping up to be the best in the state.”
Geiss said the initial plan called for a maximum of 120 golfers. He got 37 entries the first day and is already pushing 100 entries. Doppler told Geiss the course can handle more, so more can register until the May 21 deadline.
Each golfer will play a full round both days of the tournament. Scoring will be done digitally so no players will be allowed to mingle in large groups afterwards.
With the high school season canceled, there are no rules forbidding players from taking part in what would otherwise be in-season tournaments.
Bismarck Legacy coach Justin Zainhofsky said the only request from the NDHSAA was not to force kids to play or sign them up. He passed the word along to his players for information and some have signed up, he said.
“It kind of surprised me but I’m happy for the boys that may get a chance to play with each other,” Zainhofsky said. “It’s just like a summer tournament. All the boys I contacted were excited about it.”
Geiss said he is trying to keep “pods” of players together. Brothers will tee off close together; practice times are limited; fans will be limited to cart paths and urged to observe social distancing; and players will be ordered to not touch the flag stick.
“That’s first and foremost, making it sure it’s safe. Then we want to make sure it’s normalcy for 18 holes,” Geiss said. “This is just one last time for them to get out there and be together.”
St. Aubin can’t wait to tee off.
“The tournament they are having is a great opportunity,” St. Aubin said. “I think it’s going to be nice to get back out there and compete a little bit and be with the Class B golfers again. I just want to go out there and have some fun and compete. It was a big year for posting low scores for colleges to see. It's a nice opportunity to get a score out there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!