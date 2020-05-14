High school golfers getting one chance to tee it up in Bismarck next month

Bismarck Legacy coach Justin Zainhofsky said the only request from the NDHSAA was not to force kids to play or sign them up. He passed the word along to his players for information and some have signed up, he said.

“It kind of surprised me but I’m happy for the boys that may get a chance to play with each other,” Zainhofsky said. “It’s just like a summer tournament. All the boys I contacted were excited about it.”

Geiss said he is trying to keep “pods” of players together. Brothers will tee off close together; practice times are limited; fans will be limited to cart paths and urged to observe social distancing; and players will be ordered to not touch the flag stick.

“That’s first and foremost, making it sure it’s safe. Then we want to make sure it’s normalcy for 18 holes,” Geiss said. “This is just one last time for them to get out there and be together.”

St. Aubin can’t wait to tee off.

“The tournament they are having is a great opportunity,” St. Aubin said. “I think it’s going to be nice to get back out there and compete a little bit and be with the Class B golfers again. I just want to go out there and have some fun and compete. It was a big year for posting low scores for colleges to see. It's a nice opportunity to get a score out there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0