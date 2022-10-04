Herbels lead Century to state golf title in Jamestown

Leah Herbel placed third and twin sister Hannah tied for fourth as the Century girls golf team sailed to another state title on Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club.

The Patriots were consistent in the two-day tournament, posting back-to-back rounds of 318 to finish with a 636 and 10-stroke victory over Grand Forks Red River (646)

It was the third title in the last five years for the Patriots, who also won in 2018 and 2019. The Herbel sisters played lead roles in all three championships.

"Hannah and Leah are two of the greatest high school golfers to ever play in North Dakota. They're leaving a tremendous legacy in the sport," Century coach Preston Brown said. "Beyond that, the way they treat people, how they interact with their teammates even when the tournament doesn't go their way, is what really stands out to me personally.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to get to spend this season with them."

Junior Aliyah Iverson, who posted a seven-shot improvement to 77 on Tuesday, giving Century three of the top 11 scores. Kambree Hauglie (86-88--174) rounded out the top four.

"It's been a fun couple of days. The girls did exactly what we had been preaching -- limit the big numbers and play to their strengths. If we did that, we thought we'd be there in the end," Brown said. "I think the girls did feel some pressure. Throughout the season, we tried to create an environment of competition as a way to potentially alleviate feeling some of that pressure when we got into big moments.

"All credit goes to the girls. They played really well the past two days."

Leah Herbel led after the opening round on Monday after shooting a 72. She finished with a 78 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Fargo Davies freshman Rose Solberg followed a 75 on Monday with a 73 on Tuesday to win by one stroke over Grand Forks Red River junior Jaya Grube (73-76--149) and two over Leah Herbel (150).

"With everything Leah has been through physically, it would have been really nice to see her get one," Brown said. "She played really well. She was right there, just needed a few more putts to drop."

Hannah Herbel, who won state tournament medalist honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and finished second in a tie-breaker last season, posted consecutive 76s to finish in a tie for fourth place. Hannah has committed to play golf next season at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

"Her accomplishments are second to none, really," Brown said of Hannah. "She's been unbelievably consistent. What a career she's had."

Mandan junior Anna Huettl shaved six strokes off her first round score to close with a 73 and tie for fourth at 152 with Hannah Herbel.

The Braves finished fourth overall at 658, six behind third-place Fargo Davies. Ruby Heydt finished 13th, including a round of 78 on Monday. Brittyn Mettler was 20th, including an 83 on Tuesday.

St. Mary's sophomore Abigail Schneider finished in a tie for ninth with a 36-hole total of 159.

West Region tournament champion Ava Kalanek (84-82--166) of Legacy tied for 15th. The Sabers were fifth team-wise at 689. Kya Guidinger's 168, good for a tie for 18th, gave Legacy two top 20 finishers.