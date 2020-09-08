 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herbel edges Huettl in playoff; Century wins fifth straight tournament

Herbel edges Huettl in playoff; Century wins fifth straight tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
chs

Leah Herbel continued her unbeaten season but needed an extra hole to do it.

The Century sophomore defeated Mandan freshman Anna Huettl in a one-playoff on Tuesday at Prairie West Golf Course.

Herbel outlasted Huettl on a cold and windy day at the Mandan course to win her fifth straight West Region tournament. Both players shot 80s to force the extra hole.

Century easily won the team title. The Patriots' 349 was 17 shots better than the host Braves (366). Legacy (367) was just one stroke out of the runner-up spot.

Williston's Carrie Carmichael was third individually with an 85.

Century's Riley Crothers placed fourth (86). Leah Herbel, playing her first meet of the season, shot an 87. Herbel had been dealing with a leg injury. She tied for fifth with Bismarck's Katelyn Vogel and Lola Homiston of Dickinson.

Bismarck High finished fourth with a score of 371.

The next WDA meet is Friday, Sept. 18 at Vardon Country Club in Minot.

Mandan Invite

At Prairie West Golf Course

Team results

1. Century 349. 2. Mandan 366. 3. Legacy 369. 4. Bismarck 371. 5. Jamestown 375. 6. Williston 375. 7. St. Mary’s 379. 8. Minot 380. 9. Dickinson 422.

Individual results

1. Hannah Herbel, Century, 80. 2. Anna Huettl 80. 3. Carrie Carmichael, Williston, 85. 4. Riley Crothers, Century, 86. 5T. Leah Herbel 87. 5T. Katelyn Vogel, Bismarck, 87. 5T. Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 87. 8. Kiera Oukrop, St. Mary’s, 88. 9T. Cara Wolsky, Jamestown 90. 9T. Annie Hulst, Legacy.

Note: Herbel defeated Huettl in a one-hole playoff.

Results by team

Century (349): Hannah Herbel 80, Riley Crothers 86, Leah Herbel 87, Alyssa Hagerott 96, Regan Braun 100, Aliyah Iverson 103.

Mandan (366): Anna Huettl 80, Deona Roehrich 91, Aysia Mettler 96, Ruby Heydt 99, Brittyn Metter 100, Hope Hanson 110.

Legacy (367): Annie Hulst 90, Lauren Beck 92, Caris Andrisen 93, Ava Kalanek 94, Brooke Hollar 99, Madison Lein 104.

Bismarck (371): Katelyn Vogel 87, Taylor Kautzman 92, Grace Stroh 95, Paige Breuer 97, Peyton Kovash 116, Paige Hanson 120.

Jamestown (375): Cora Wolsky 90, Kyra Vogel 93, Lauryn Hibl 94, Bria Nieswaag 98, Olivia Sorlie 103, Grace LeFevre 122.

Williston (375): Cora Wolsky 90, Kyra Vogel 93, Lauryn Hibl 94, Bria Nieswaag 98, Olivia Sorlie 103, Grace LeFevre 122.

St. Mary’s (379): Kiera Oukrop 88, Erin Jahner 95, Kate Mongeon 97, Hannah Hellman 99, Estelle Coghlan 112, Barbara Dickhut 114.

Minot (380): Bella Dobrinski 92, Savanah Brintnell 94, Addison Sorenson 95, Sydni Gartner 99, Taryn Trueblood 101, Avery Falcon 104.

Dickinson (422): Lola Homiston 87, Hazel Emter 104, Chloe Kraenzel 113, Avery Belland 118, Abigail Goettle 134, Tristyn Baumgartner 136.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News