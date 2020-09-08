Herbel edges Huettl in playoff; Century wins fifth straight tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leah Herbel continued her unbeaten season but needed an extra hole to do it.

The Century sophomore defeated Mandan freshman Anna Huettl in a one-playoff on Tuesday at Prairie West Golf Course.

Herbel outlasted Huettl on a cold and windy day at the Mandan course to win her fifth straight West Region tournament. Both players shot 80s to force the extra hole.

Century easily won the team title. The Patriots' 349 was 17 shots better than the host Braves (366). Legacy (367) was just one stroke out of the runner-up spot.

Williston's Carrie Carmichael was third individually with an 85.

Century's Riley Crothers placed fourth (86). Leah Herbel, playing her first meet of the season, shot an 87. Herbel had been dealing with a leg injury. She tied for fifth with Bismarck's Katelyn Vogel and Lola Homiston of Dickinson.

Bismarck High finished fourth with a score of 371.

The next WDA meet is Friday, Sept. 18 at Vardon Country Club in Minot.

