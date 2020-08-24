Herbel, Century golfers go 3-for-3

Hannah Herbel and the Century Patriots made it 3-for-3 on Monday.
Herbel held off Williston's Riley Crothers by two strokes to win the Dickinson Invitational at Pheasant Country Golf Course in South Heart, N.D. Herbel, a sophomore, fired a round of 74 for her third win in as many meets.
"(Hannah) has earned it for sure," Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. "She, and her sister Leah, practice all the time. They are constantly putting in the work."
Century also captured its third straight team title. The Patriots' 335 was 10 strokes better than runner-up Mandan.
The Patriots were missing Leah Herbel and Rasmussen. Leah Herbel is yet to play this season due to a leg injury. Rasmussen was unable to attend the meet due to professional development obligations required by his job, a math teacher at Wachter Elementary School.
Riley Crothers turned in a stellar round for the Patriots. The CHS senior finished tied for third place with a score of 77.
"Riley put in a lot of time this summer," Rasmussen said. "She's in her sixth month of golf instead of week 3. Her hard work is paying off."
Regan Braun and Alyssa Hagerott rounded out Century's top four. Both shot 92s.
"The one thing we've focused on is the mental part of the game. I think that's been paying some dividends," Rasmussen said. "We've been stressing to the girls to go out and have fun. Golf is a fun game. Just go out and control the things you can control. That's the biggest thing in golf."
Mandan keeps moving in the right direction.
After placing fourth in the first meet in Jamestown and third last week at Tom O'Leary, the Braves moved up one spot again to second.
"We had a good day," Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "The key was we got that fourth score to come down. (We've) been well into the 100s with our fourth score before this."
Deona Roehrich led the Braves with an 82, good for a three-way tie for seventh, although Johs thinks there's much more in the tank for the Mandan senior.
"She can go well below (82)," he said.
Aysia Mettler shot 86 for the Braves. Freshman Anna Huettl was one behind her.
"Aysia is steady. She's doing a good job," Johs said. "Anna has been improving by leaps and bounds. She's probably played more golf than anybody I know. I wouldn't be surprised if she's on the course right now."
Brittyn Mettler's total of 90, which rounded out the Braves' top four, shaved 12 shots off her previous best score. Ruby Heydt, Mandan's fifth score, improved by 18 shots from the previous meet.
"That's really good to see. If we can have our 4-5-6 players come down like that all the pressure doesn't have to be on just one person," Johs said.
Bismarck High and Legacy also had by far its best days.
The Demons finished just two strokes behind Mandan. The Demons had three scores in the 80s topped by junior Grace Stroh's 80. BHS's final number (357) was 20 better than its previous top mark.
Legacy and Minot each shot 354. It was an 18-shot improvement for the Sabers from the previous meet. Sophomores Ava Kalanek and Annie Hulst tied for seventh with matching 82s.
The next West Region meet will be held at Riverwood in Bismarck on Tuesday, Sept. 1, starting at 10 a.m.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!