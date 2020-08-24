Herbel, Century golfers go 3-for-3

Mandan keeps moving in the right direction.

After placing fourth in the first meet in Jamestown and third last week at Tom O'Leary, the Braves moved up one spot again to second.

"We had a good day," Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "The key was we got that fourth score to come down. (We've) been well into the 100s with our fourth score before this."

Deona Roehrich led the Braves with an 82, good for a three-way tie for seventh, although Johs thinks there's much more in the tank for the Mandan senior.

"She can go well below (82)," he said.

Aysia Mettler shot 86 for the Braves. Freshman Anna Huettl was one behind her.

"Aysia is steady. She's doing a good job," Johs said. "Anna has been improving by leaps and bounds. She's probably played more golf than anybody I know. I wouldn't be surprised if she's on the course right now."

Brittyn Mettler's total of 90, which rounded out the Braves' top four, shaved 12 shots off her previous best score. Ruby Heydt, Mandan's fifth score, improved by 18 shots from the previous meet.