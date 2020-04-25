Halter, one of West Region's top golfers, tries to stay sharp

Tee times at golf courses are a hot commodity these days.
Tyce Halter, one of the top high school players in the state, is even having a tough time pinning down a time.
“I get out as much as I can when the weather’s decent but it’s tough to get a tee time,” Halter said. “Everybody’s trying to get out.”
Halter would much rather be playing alongside his teammates instead of scavenging for whatever is open on a solo basis.
“I’ve been talking to some of my buddies. It’s been hard,” said Halter, a returning all-state player for Bismarck High. “We’re still keeping our fingers crossed.”
It has not been the end to his senior season Halter was hoping for. It started back in Fargo at the state basketball tournament.
Two wins from a state title, Halter and the Demons were getting ready to face Fargo Davies in the state tournament semifinals when everything was halted due to the coronavirus shutdown. That was on March 12.
“We were feeling good. Everybody was excited to play Davies, one of the top teams in the state. Right as we were getting ready to play everything got canceled,” Halter said. “We all went into coach's room, sat down and he started talking. Everybody was really quiet. One minute you’re getting ready to play, the next minute the tournament’s off. It was just kind of surreal.”
Since then, it’s been a rare bit of down time for Halter, a three-sport standout at BHS.
In football, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive end/tight end earned all-West Region honors for the Demons. In basketball, Halter was a starter and averaged 6.5 points per game. Golf, however, is his favorite sport, which has made for a frustrating spring.
“I’ve been playing ever since I was strong enough to swing a club,” he said. “I like that I’ll be able to play (golf) pretty much my whole life. It’s fun to be on the course with your friends having fun.”
Only Gavin Argent of Minot (73.63) had a better scoring average than Halter (78) among returning West Region golfers this season. Team-wise the Demons placed ninth at the state meet last season at Bois de Sioux in Wahpeton.
“We were looking forward to having a good season,” said Halter, who would like to play golf in college, but is undecided on where he plans to go.
For seniors like Halter, they’re missing out on more than just golf meets.
“You have graduation and lots of things like that to look forward to,” he said. “If we don’t have that, that would be sad.”
Still, Halter said plenty of fond memories have been made during his playing days with the Demons.
“My whole life I’ve been playing sports with my friends, making new friends and having relationships with different people through sports,” he said. “You try to look back on the positives. Obviously, you know, we didn’t want it to end like this, but there’s been so many good things to look back on. Just a lot of fun with my friends and teammates.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!