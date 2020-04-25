Halter, one of West Region's top golfers, tries to stay sharp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tee times at golf courses are a hot commodity these days.

Tyce Halter, one of the top high school players in the state, is even having a tough time pinning down a time.

“I get out as much as I can when the weather’s decent but it’s tough to get a tee time,” Halter said. “Everybody’s trying to get out.”

Halter would much rather be playing alongside his teammates instead of scavenging for whatever is open on a solo basis.

“I’ve been talking to some of my buddies. It’s been hard,” said Halter, a returning all-state player for Bismarck High. “We’re still keeping our fingers crossed.”

It has not been the end to his senior season Halter was hoping for. It started back in Fargo at the state basketball tournament.

Two wins from a state title, Halter and the Demons were getting ready to face Fargo Davies in the state tournament semifinals when everything was halted due to the coronavirus shutdown. That was on March 12.