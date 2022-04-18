Golf teams stuck waiting for the snow to melt

After one day of practice, golf was gone for local high school players.

When they get back on the grass is anyone's guess.

"Last Monday, that was our one day," Century coach Preston Brown said. "Some of the guys were able to get out on Prairie West before that, but as team, yeah, just that one day."

Brown is remaining optimistic that something close to a full season will be played. When tees finally can be stuck into the ground, they'll be attempting to shoe-horn in a lot of tournaments in a very short period of time.

The West Region meet is June 1, state is one week later.

The first West Region meet of the season was supposed to be Monday at Riverwood. The storm buried that in short order. The two-day East-West Classic in Jamestown scheduled for Friday and Saturday also has been lost.

When tournaments begin is entirely in the lap of Mother Nature. Brown was looking at early May as a best-case scenario, but that was only a guess. The upcoming weekend forecast calls for another batch of heavy, weight snow, which could push things back even further.

"Everybody's in the same boat with this one. In golf especially, you only worry about the things you can control and we can't control this situation at all," he said. "The golf dome in town's going to be a busy place. All the public schools in town get an hour in there four days a week. Other than that, we'll watch some videos, talk about rules ... just do the best we can."

Brown is hopeful most West Region tournaments will be played.

"It's going to be jam-packed, but there are a couple of days built into the schedule to where I think we'll be able to get the majority of the tournaments in," Brown said.

When the time comes, Century returns a strong squad led by senior Logan Schoepp, who ranked second in the West Region in scoring (75.63) last season.

"He'll be right there with everybody," Brown said of Schoepp, who finished fifth at the state meet last season. "Logan has his sights set pretty high. It will be fun to see what he can do this season."

Along with Schoepp, the Patriots return every player from last year's fifth-place state tournament team, including Dylan Nosbush, who earned medalist honors at last season's Turtle Mountain Invite at Garden Gate Golf Course in Dunseith.

"We have everybody back. It's a promising group for sure," Brown said. "When we do get outside, we're excited to see what these guys can do."

Other key returners include Anders Alm, Cameron Wittenberg, Lucas Boustead, Duncan Tufte, Lucas Schoepp and Aidan Kaufman.

Dickinson and Minot return strong teams. As does Legacy.

"The West is going to get a nice boost across the board," Brown said. "It should be pretty competitive every time out."

When that happens nobody knows, but Brown is confident his team will be ready when the time comes.

"We have a lot of seniors on the team and they've already been through the COVID season and this will be much easier than that," Brown said. "It's tough, but it's not a season-killer, so we're going to be OK."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

