Demons, West Region golf teams try to 'roll with the punches'

Typically, West Region golf teams would be three or four meets deep in their seasons by now.

Through Tuesday, most teams have barely had that many outdoor practices.

Bismarck High, which placed eighth at the state meet last season, had its fifth practice under the sun Tuesday. Everything before that had been in a bubble.

"It's been a challenge to say the least," said BHS coach Kristy Horner. "We're pretty lucky to have a good indoor facility to work our way through things with the dome, but it's still not the same as playing outdoors.

"Now that we've been able to get outside, it's been an adjustment going from practicing inside to outside, so we're just trying to roll with the punches."

Two feet of snow in mid-April pushed everyone indoors for weeks, but with most of it now gone, they'll try their best to cram a two-month season into one. It starts Saturday at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson.

"I guess if there's a silver lining, we do deal with these types of situations most years, obviously not to this degree, though," Horner said. "We've been trying to do the best we can under the circumstances. Our kids have been working hard. They're excited to get out and play."

The choppy start to the season has been particularly challenging for the Demons, who are breaking in a largely new team. Gone are seniors Ian Jelsing, Jack Steckler and Tarin Walker, who led the Demons to a third-place finish at the West Region meet last year.

"We have for the most part a new team, but we have athletes and we're hoping that will kinda pull us through," said Horner, in her sixth year coaching the Demons. "It's been tough not to be able to get on the course consistently, but I think we could see some really good things as the season goes on."

Juniors Charlie Jerome and Reese Nagel were in the lineup for the Demons at the state tournament at Hawktree last June.

"We're going to rely on them a little bit," Horner said. "They've played in some big tournaments."

The Demons could have some decent depth as well with juniors Sean Purdy and Jacob Falcon, plus sophomores Luke Dockter, Tyrus Jangula and Dawson Lentz also competing for a spot in the lineup.

"We have some guys that are fairly new to golf, but based on what we've seen, I think they'll be able to put some decent scores together," said Horner, who shares coaching duties with Erik Gress.

The tournaments will come fast and furious. After the opener Saturday in Dickinson, a three-meet week follows at Prairie West (May 10), Hawktree (May 13) and Tom O'Leary (May 14). Things won't be so frantic on the other half of the state. East Region teams played their third tournament on Tuesday.

"There's not going to be much time for practice to fix things in between tournaments," Horner said. "But, everyone's in the same boat. We're all coming off the same winter and spring, so like I said, we just have to roll with the punches."

