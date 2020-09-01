Chalk up another win, in the wind, for Herbel and Century

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even if the conditions weren’t perfect on a windy Tuesday afternoon at Riverwood Golf Course, the Century girls’ golf team and sophomore Hannah Herbel were.

Herbel carded a 5-over-par 77 to edge Williston junior Carrie Carmichael by a stroke to win her fourth tournament in four outings. Additionally, the Patriots extended their team winning streak to four events.

Herbel shook off a triple bogey on the second hole and held off the one player who has consistently chased her all season.

“Hannah played really well again,” Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. “She had a couple swings get away from her … but she had a really good day. It’s a testament to her resiliency.”

Herbel’s one-shot win was the closest anyone has come to beating her all year. Carmichael, a junior, has shaved the gap between the two from 10 shots, to four shots, to two shots and now one.

“I just made a mistake. I went over the green and had to punch out but that was the only mistake I made today and I recovered well after that,” Herbel said.

Instead of falling apart after a triple bogey on the second hole of the day, Herbel buckled down and finished the front nine with six pars and a birdie.