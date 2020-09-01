 Skip to main content
Chalk up another win, in the wind, for Herbel and Century

090220-spt-golf1.jpg

Hannah Hellman of St. Mary's watches her drive during the Legacy Invite on Tuesday at Riverwood Golf Course.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

 Even if the conditions weren’t perfect on a windy Tuesday afternoon at Riverwood Golf Course, the Century girls’ golf team and sophomore Hannah Herbel were.

 Herbel carded a 5-over-par 77 to edge Williston junior Carrie Carmichael by a stroke to win her fourth tournament in four outings. Additionally, the Patriots extended their team winning streak to four events.

 Herbel shook off a triple bogey on the second hole and held off the one player who has consistently chased her all season.

  “Hannah played really well again,” Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. “She had a couple swings get away from her … but she had a really good day. It’s a testament to her resiliency.”

 Herbel’s one-shot win was the closest anyone has come to beating her all year. Carmichael, a junior, has shaved the gap between the two from 10 shots, to four shots, to two shots and now one.

 “I just made a mistake. I went over the green and had to punch out but that was the only mistake I made today and I recovered well after that,” Herbel said.

 Instead of falling apart after a triple bogey on the second hole of the day, Herbel buckled down and finished the front nine with six pars and a birdie.

 “After I have a hole like that, I just try to move on … and like coach says, 'You only have 10 seconds to be mad.' Then you move on,” Herbel said. “The rest of the front nine went pretty well.”

 Hannah said gusty winds over 40 miles per hour were a slight factor on the back nine.

"It started to get pretty windy but the trees offered some protection, so it wasn’t too bad,” Herbel said.

"The wind started to pick up toward the second half of the round, but the thing about down there is it wasn’t as bad as out in the open,” Rasmussen said.

 Herbel and Carmichael were runaways in the medalist race. Century’s Riley Crothers tied for third with Dickinson’s Lola Homiston. Both shot 83.

 As a state tournament qualifying event, anyone shooting 92 and under qualified for the state tournament. Nineteen golfers came in at or under that score, including Navisha Soni (85) and Aliyah Iverson (92) of Century.

 The Patriots finished with winning total of 337. Mandan was second at 355. Bismarck 363, Legacy 366 and Jamestown 370 rounded out the top five.

 Herbel and Carmichael figure to battle it out all the way to the final tournament. And that’s a good thing, Herbel said.

 “I haven’t gotten a chance to play with Carrie this year, I just get to see her after the rounds. I really wish we could play together,” Herbel said.

 “Carrie has been working hard and I think it provides more motivation for Hannah to go lower,” Rasmussen added. “It’s fun to watch. They’re two great competitors.”

The next meet on the schedule is the Mandan Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Prairie West.

Legacy Invitational

At Riverwood Golf Course

Team results

Century 337, Mandan 355, Bismarck 363, Legacy 366, Jamestown 370, Williston 373, Minot 380, St. Mary’s 386, Dickinson 407.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1. Hannah Herbel, Century, 77. 2. Carrie Carmichael, Williston, 78. 3. (tie) Riley Crothers, Century, 83; Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 83. 5. (tie) Katelyn Vogel, Bismarck, 84; Anna Huettl, Mandan, 84. 7. (tie) Navisa Soni, Century, 85; Ava Kalanek, Legacy, 85. 9. Deona Roehrich, Mandan, 86. 10. (tie) Grace Stroh, Bismarck, 88; Cora Wolsky, Jameston, 88; Aysia Mettler, Mandan, 88; Kate Mongeon, St. Mary’s, 88.

Other state qualifiers: Kyra Vogel, Jamestown, 89. Kya Guidinger, Legacy, 89. Bella Dobrinski, Minot, 89. Annie Hulst, Legacy, 91. Aliyah Iverson, Century, 92.

Full individual results

Century (337): Hannah Herbel 77, Riley Crothers 78, Navisha Soni 85, Aliyah Iverson 92, Regan Braun 93, Alyssa Hagerott 93.

Mandan (355): Anna Huettl 84, Deona Roehrich 86, Aysia Mettler 88, Ruby Heydt 97, Brittyn Mettler 98, Hope Hanson 108, Rylee Meyers 116, Brooklyn Monteith 127.

Bismarck (363): Katelyn Vogel 84, Grace Stroh 88, Paige Breuer 95, Taylor Kautzman 96, Grace Jerome 114, Peyton Kovash 120, Paige Hanson 122, Madelynn Fuchs 130.

Legacy (366): Ava Kalanek 85, Kya Guidinger 89, Annie Hulst 91, Caris Anderson 101, Madison Lein 102, Lauren Beck 103, Brooke Hollar 108.

Jamestown (370): 1. Cora Wolsky 88, Kyra Vogel 89, Bria Nieswaag 95, Olivia Sorlie 98, Lauryn Hibl 102, Grace LeFevre 114.

Williston (373): Carrie Carmichael 78, Sam Grasser 95, Tegan Graham 97, Lucy Esperum 103, Karrin Rustand 113, Scout Graham 115.

Minot (380): Trayn Trueblood 87, Bella Dobrinski 89, Addison Sorenson 94, Savanah Brintnell 95, Avery Falcon 97, Cali Wilson 99, Syndi Gartner 103.

St. Mary’s (386): Kate Mongeon 88, Erin Jahner 97, Kiera Oukrop 97, Hannah Hellman 104, Estelle Coghlan 108, Barbara Dickhut 110, Erin Waletzko 124, Kenzie Hamilton 126.

Dickinson (407): Lola Homiston 83, Hazel Emter 104, Chloe Kraenzel 107, Avery Belland 113, Rayden Peters 115, Abigail Goettle 117, Tristyn Baumgartner 127.

Watford City (NA): Rylee Kindley 125, Faith B 144, Kylee Mocko 149.

