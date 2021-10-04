Century's Hannah Herbel leads after first round at state golf, Davies tops team standings

Hannah Herbel is halfway home to making Class A girls golf history.

The Century High junior fired an even par round of 72 at the opening round of the state tournament at Fargo's Edgewood Golf Course on Monday.

Herbel, who has won the last three state titles, had two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars en route to a four-stroke lead. She is attempting to become the first Class A girls golfer to win four consecutive championships. Emily St. Aubin of South Border won four straight titles Class B golf crowns from 2016-2019.

Mandan sophomore Anna Huettl and Wahpeton senior Anaka Lysne are tied for second, four shots behind Herbel. Huettl and Lysne, the East Region Senior Athlete of the Year, each shot 76s.

Lexi Bartley of Fargo Davies and Williston's Carrie Carmichael posted 77s on Monday. Carmichael was the West Region's Senior Athlete of the Year.

Ava Olson (78) of Davies is solo sixth. Leah Herbel of Century, Jaya Grube from Grand Forks Red River and Rose Solberg of Davies posted 79s and are tied for seventh.

Davies holds a four-stroke lead over Century for the team lead, 319-323. Mandan (328) is third, followed by Fargo Shanley (335) and Legacy (346).