 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Century's Hannah Herbel leads after first round at state golf, Davies tops team standings
0 Comments

Century's Hannah Herbel leads after first round at state golf, Davies tops team standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hh

Century's Hannah Herbel watches her tee shot on hole No. 8 during the first round of the Class A Girls Golf State Tournament at Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo on Monday.

 TOM MIX, NDHSAA MEDIA SPECIALIST

Hannah Herbel is halfway home to making Class A girls golf history.

The Century High junior fired an even par round of 72 at the opening round of the state tournament at Fargo's Edgewood Golf Course on Monday.

Herbel, who has won the last three state titles, had two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars en route to a four-stroke lead. She is attempting to become the first Class A girls golfer to win four consecutive championships. Emily St. Aubin of South Border won four straight titles Class B golf crowns from 2016-2019.

Mandan sophomore Anna Huettl and Wahpeton senior Anaka Lysne are tied for second, four shots behind Herbel. Huettl and Lysne, the East Region Senior Athlete of the Year, each shot 76s.

Lexi Bartley of Fargo Davies and Williston's Carrie Carmichael posted 77s on Monday. Carmichael was the West Region's Senior Athlete of the Year. 

Ava Olson (78) of Davies is solo sixth. Leah Herbel of Century, Jaya Grube from Grand Forks Red River and Rose Solberg of Davies posted 79s and are tied for seventh.

Davies holds a four-stroke lead over Century for the team lead, 319-323. Mandan (328) is third, followed by Fargo Shanley (335) and Legacy (346).

The Sabers were led by junior Ava Kalanek, who is in a three-way tie for 10th after a round of 80. 

Mandan had two other players in the top 15 in senior Aysia Mettler (81) and sophomore Ruby Heydt (82).

Bismarck High's top score came from senior Grace Stroh (83).

The second and final round begins today at 9 a.m.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Class A State Golf Tournament

Team results

1. Fargo Davies 319. 2. Century 323. 3. Mandan 328. 4. Fargo Shanley 335. 5. Legacy 346. 6. Grand Forks Red River 349. 7. Wahpeton 350. 8. Bismarck 355. 9. West Fargo Sheyenne 361. 10. Dickinson 365. 11. Fargo North 378. 12. Williston 384.

Individual results

1. Hannah Herbel, Century, 72. 2T. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 76. 2T. Anaka Lysne, Wahpeton, 76. 4T. Carrie Carrie Carmichael, Willinston 77. 4T. Lexi Bartley, FD, 77. 6. Ava Olson, FD, 78. 7T. Leah Herbel, Century, 79. 7T. Jaya Grube, GFRR, 79. 7T. Rose Solberg, FD, 79. 10T. Ava Kalanek, Legacy, 80. 10T. Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 80. 10T. Payton Stocker, WFS, 80. 13T. Aysia Mettler, Mandan, 81. 13T. Sydney Hanson, GFC, 81. 15T. Adie Wagner, South, 82. 15T. Lindsey Astrup, Shanley, 82. 15T. Ruby Heydt, Mandan, 82. 18. Grace Stroh, BHS, 83. 19T. Jadyn Arel, GFRR, 84. 19T. Krista Kramer, Shanley, 84. 19T. Navisha Soni, Century, 84. 19T. Sophie Keelin, Shanley, 84.

23T. Halle Balluff, Shanley, 85. 23T. Halle Miller, Wahpeton, 85. 23T. Lauren Lamp, FD, 85. 23T. Nora Benson, FD, 85. 27T. Katelyn Vogel, BHS, 87. 27T. Mackenzie Strong, Minot, 87. 27T. Taylor Martin, Fargo North, 87. 30T. Aliyah Iverson, Century, 88. 30T. Brooke Hollar, Legacy, 88. 30T. Reegan Bents, WF, 88. 30T. Taylor Struck, South, 88. 34T. Annie Hultz, Legacy, 89. 34T. Brittyn Mettler, Mandan, 89. 34T. Lauren Beck, Legacy, 89. 34T. Olivia Sorlie, JHS, 89. 38T. Emma Wieber, WFS, 90. 38T. McKena Koolmo, Wahpeton, 90. 38T. Mia Aarestad, South, 90. 38T. Paige Breuer, BHS, 90. 38T. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 90.

43. Abby Voeller, FD, 91. 43T. Abigail Schneider, 91. 43T. Cali Wilson, Minot, 91. 46T. Ella Speidel, GFRR, 92. 46T. Livia Karnik, FD, 92. 46T. Madison Lein, Legacy, 92. 46T. Tori Worner, WF, 92. 50T. Abigail Goettle, Dickinson, 93. 50T. Chloe Krenzel, Dickinson, 93. 52T. Brooke Bondley, BHS, 95. 52T. Elli Busch, Shanley, 95. 52T. Kambree Hauglie, Century, 95. 52T. Maya Metcalf, WFS, 95. 56T. Madelyn Trapnell, GFC, 96. 56T. Olivia Olson, North, 96. 56T. Taylor Piepkorn, GFRR, 96. 56T. Zoe Keene, WFS, 96. 60. Abby Medler, North, 97. 60T. Emma Peterson, WFS, 97. 60T. Regan Braun, Century, 97. 60T. Tegan Graham, 97.

64T. Kate McComb, North, 98. 64T. Kya Guidinger, Legacy, 98. 64T. Taylor Kautzman, BHS, 98. 67T. Hazel Emter, Dickinson, 99. 67T. Lauren Soholt, GFRR, 99. 67T. Lily Anderson, Wahpeton, 99. 67. Mayzie Jenson, North, 99. 67T. Tristyn Baumgartner, Dickinson, 99. 72T. Olivia Hansen, Wahpeton, 100. 72T. Sydney Arnold, WF, 100. 74T. Scout Woods, Wahpeton, 101. 75. Leah Meyer, Shanley 102. 76. Ella McMullin, GFRR, 103. 76T. Kyndall Peterson, Dickinson, 103. 76T. Olivia Kalbus, North, 103. 76T. Rylee Myers, Mandan 103. 80. Scout Graham, Williston, 104. 80T. Stray Ressler, Mandan, 104.

82T. Gracie Voeller, WFS, 105. 82T. Samathan Grasser, Williston, 105. 84. Riley Carriere, 108. 85. Malia Moss, Williston, 117. 86. Berkley Poeckes, Williston, 120. 87, Madelynne Fuchs, BHS, 123.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News