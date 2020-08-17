You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Century's Hannah Herbel fires 69 to win opening meet in Jamestown

Century's Hannah Herbel fires 69 to win opening meet in Jamestown

{{featured_button_text}}
vogel

Bismarck High's Katelyn Vogel shot an 88 at Jamestown Country Club on Monday, the second-lowest round for the Demons.

 JOHN M. STEINER, JAMESTOWN SUN

Hannah Herbel started her sophomore season like she finished her freshman year.

The two-time defending Class A girls golf champion fired a sizzling 3-under par 69 on Monday at the first West Region tournament of the year, held in Jamestown.

Herbel's score was nine shots better than teammate Riley Crothers, who finished at 78.

Herbel and Crothers led Century to a narrow team victory. The Patriots' 336 was three strokes better than second-place Minot. Playing on its home track -- Jamestown Country Club -- the Blue Jays also were in the mix at 344. Mandan was distant fourth (364).

Only four players shot sub-80 rounds. Kyra Vogel of Jamestown and Carrie Carmichael of Williston tied for third with matching 79s.

Century's team card had Herbel's 69, Crothers' 78 and two scores in the 90s. Leah Herbel, Hannah's twin sister, did not play on Monday. The Patriots used Regan Braun's 93 and a 96 from Aliyah Iverson. Braun and Iverson both are sophomores.

Second-place Minot had three scores in the 80s. Savanah Brintnell, a senior, shot 80. Addison Sorenson and Ella Dobrinksi posted scores of 83 and 85, respectively.

Aysia Mettler led Mandan with a round of 83. Anna Huettl, a freshman, shot 87.

Legacy finished fifth (372). Sophomore Ava Kalanek's round of 82 placed her fifth overall in the meet. 

Bismarck High (377) was seventh out of the nine teams. The Demons were led by an 85 by junior Grace Stroh.

A quick turnaround is in store as the second meet of the season will be played today at Tom O'Leary Golf Course in Bismarck, starting at 10 a.m.

Jamestown Invite

Team results

1. Bismarck Century 336; 2. Minot 339; 3. Jamestown 344; 4. Mandan 364; 5. Legacy 372; 6. Bismarck 377; 7. Williston 379; 8. St. Mary's 380; 9. Dickinson 418.

Individual results

1. Hannah Herbel, Century, 69; 2. Riley Crothers, Century, 78; T3. Kyra Vogel, Jamestown, 79; T3. Carrie Carmichael, Williston 79; 4.Savanah Brintnell, Minot, 80; 5. Ava Kalanek, Legacy, 85; T6. Addison Sorenson, Minot, 83; T6. Aysia Mettler, Mandan, 83; 7. Cora Wolsky, Jamestown, 84; T8. Bella Dobrinski, Minot, 85; T8. Grace Stroh, Bismarck, 85; 9. Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 86; 10. Katelynn Vogel, BHS, 88.

Other results

Bismarck: Paige Breuer 95, Taylor Kautzman 109, Paige Hanson 116, Madelynn Fuchs 113.

Century: Regan Braun 93, Aliyah Iverson 96, Alyssa Hagerott 102, Brenna Lindell 112.

Dickinson: Lola Homiston 86, Abigail Goettle 91, Hazel Emter 114, Rayden Peters 127, Baille Kupper 128, Kyndall Peterson 129.

Jamestown: Olivia Sorlie 90, Bria Nieswaag 91, Lauryn Hibl 95, Grace LeFevre 112.

Legacy: Caris Andrisen 90, Annie Hulst 96, Kya Guidinger 104, Brooke Hollard 107, Madison Lein 109.

Mandan: Deona Roehrich 93, Ruby Heydt 101, Brittyn Mettler 107, Suzzy Kojin 111.

Minot: Cali Wilson 91, Avery Falcon 93, Taryn Trueblood 93.

St. Mary's: Kate Mongeon 95, Hannah Hallman 95, Kiera Oukrop 95, Estelle Coghlan 95, Erin Jahner 101, Barbara Dickhut 115.

Williston: Tegan Graham 95, Sam Grasser 101, Scout Graham 104, Karrin Rustand 120, Lucy Sperum 129.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News