Century's Hannah Herbel fires 69 to win opening meet in Jamestown

Hannah Herbel started her sophomore season like she finished her freshman year.
The two-time defending Class A girls golf champion fired a sizzling 3-under par 69 on Monday at the first West Region tournament of the year, held in Jamestown.
Herbel's score was nine shots better than teammate Riley Crothers, who finished at 78.
Herbel and Crothers led Century to a narrow team victory. The Patriots' 336 was three strokes better than second-place Minot. Playing on its home track -- Jamestown Country Club -- the Blue Jays also were in the mix at 344. Mandan was distant fourth (364).
Only four players shot sub-80 rounds. Kyra Vogel of Jamestown and Carrie Carmichael of Williston tied for third with matching 79s.
Century's team card had Herbel's 69, Crothers' 78 and two scores in the 90s. Leah Herbel, Hannah's twin sister, did not play on Monday. The Patriots used Regan Braun's 93 and a 96 from Aliyah Iverson. Braun and Iverson both are sophomores.
Second-place Minot had three scores in the 80s. Savanah Brintnell, a senior, shot 80. Addison Sorenson and Ella Dobrinksi posted scores of 83 and 85, respectively.
Aysia Mettler led Mandan with a round of 83. Anna Huettl, a freshman, shot 87.
Legacy finished fifth (372). Sophomore Ava Kalanek's round of 82 placed her fifth overall in the meet.
Bismarck High (377) was seventh out of the nine teams. The Demons were led by an 85 by junior Grace Stroh.
A quick turnaround is in store as the second meet of the season will be played today at Tom O'Leary Golf Course in Bismarck, starting at 10 a.m.
