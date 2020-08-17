Century's Hannah Herbel fires 69 to win opening meet in Jamestown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hannah Herbel started her sophomore season like she finished her freshman year.

The two-time defending Class A girls golf champion fired a sizzling 3-under par 69 on Monday at the first West Region tournament of the year, held in Jamestown.

Herbel's score was nine shots better than teammate Riley Crothers, who finished at 78.

Herbel and Crothers led Century to a narrow team victory. The Patriots' 336 was three strokes better than second-place Minot. Playing on its home track -- Jamestown Country Club -- the Blue Jays also were in the mix at 344. Mandan was distant fourth (364).

Only four players shot sub-80 rounds. Kyra Vogel of Jamestown and Carrie Carmichael of Williston tied for third with matching 79s.

Century's team card had Herbel's 69, Crothers' 78 and two scores in the 90s. Leah Herbel, Hannah's twin sister, did not play on Monday. The Patriots used Regan Braun's 93 and a 96 from Aliyah Iverson. Braun and Iverson both are sophomores.

Second-place Minot had three scores in the 80s. Savanah Brintnell, a senior, shot 80. Addison Sorenson and Ella Dobrinksi posted scores of 83 and 85, respectively.

Aysia Mettler led Mandan with a round of 83. Anna Huettl, a freshman, shot 87.