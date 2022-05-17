Century golfers turn in stellar performance at Riverwood, Schoepp wins second in a row

Logan Schoepp is making the most of his senior season on the links.

The Century High standout won his second straight West Region meet and the sixth of his career Tuesday, firing an even-par round of 72 at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck.

Schoepp, a Bemidji State recruit, made four birdies on the day, and was 4-under par on his last nine holes to edge Dickinson's Jack Homiston by two strokes.

Schoepp blitzed Tom O'Leary to the tune of a 69 on Saturday, but says he's not feeling at his peak quite yet.

"Right now, I'm not in my prime off the tee or in the middle of the fairway. I would say I'm doing well with my up-and-down game," said Schoepp, a National Honor Society member who plans to study accounting and finance in college. "My ability to scramble is kind of what's been pulling me through."

Schoepp birdied 10, 12, 15 and 16 on another stellar day for Century. The Patriots, who have won all four West Region meets, had five scores in the 70s. No other team had more than one.

Senior Dylan Nosbusch carded a 75. Junior Cameron Wittenberg posted a 76, while Duncan Tufte (senior) and Anders Alm (junior) each shot 79s.

For the Patriots, earning a spot in the lineup is no easy task.

"Practice right now is just crazy. We're all right in there," Schoepp said. "It's not just 1-6, it's our whole top 10. The competition is unbelievable because everybody is good."

Century finished with a 302 Tuesday, a score many college coaches would be pleased with, let alone a high school squad.

"To play that well at Riverwood is a pretty big deal," Century coach Preston Brown said. "It was nice to see everything click today. The guys played well."

Minot was a distant second at 325, led by a 78 from Peyton Bartsch. Caden Willer of St. Mary's finished in a three-way tie for sixth at 79. Matt Souther of Legacy rounded out the top 10 with an 80.

Despite the sparkling start, the Patriots are not ready to hang any banners just yet.

"It's about as ideal as it gets when your goal is to win a state championship," Brown said. "The encouraging thing is our guys know there's still things we can do better. We can still improve and these guys are going to put the time in. They're willing to work."

Century's fast start has been particularly impressive considering the choppy start to the season for everybody. Getting on the grass before May was nearly impossible after the blizzard blew through in April.

"It's been challenging for sure, but we were able to get a few rounds in when it was nice in March, but after that it was kind of one thing after another," Schoepp said. "I think we just tried to stay ready and prepared as best we could. We weren't just laying around doing nothing."

Weather could play a factor again this weekend. The likelihood of Friday's meet in Jamestown being played does not look good due to expected low temps and howling winds.

Still, Schoepp said the Patriots are full-steam ahead regardless of what Mother Nature throws at them.

"No matter what happens, I don't think we're going to slow down," he said. "We have our foot on the gas and we're not stopping anytime soon."

