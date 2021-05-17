Century golfers fight way to fourth win, Mandan's Hohbein claims third tourney title

"It's a hard course that teaches you to play consistent," he said. "You just have to leave (a mistake) behind you. Put it in the past. ... I really didn't put myself in trouble. ... I was in some situations, but I played smart to get out of them."

Hohbein said playing smart is matter of "taking it one shot at a time. Don't let (a mistake) get into your head."

With just three weeks remaining of the season, Hohbein said Monday's performance was a good omen.

"I felt pretty good with my game today. I'm right where I want to be," he said.

Brown, too, liked what he saw at Riverwood, but noted there's 72 holes of difficult golf straight ahead.

"I'm happy with our scores as they are today, but we've still got some double bogeys we're working on to get ready for WDA and state," he noted. "We know what we've got to work on. It's not a guessing game. We've got to get better at our short game."

Hannegrefs said his players learned a hard lesson on Monday.

"Outside of Gavin (Argent) every kid had two or three holes with double or triple bogeys. You can't do that and win," he observed.

"We shot a 304 at Mandan (last week) and a 323 here. Yes, this is a demanding golf course, but there are ways to manage that," he added. "But we're not that far away. We're where we want to be. We don't have a tournament for another week so we can have a good week of practice."

