Century golfers chomping at the bit

As is the case with so many things in this virus-cursed year, the high school girls golf season isn't quite what the athletes thought it would be.
The annual early-season crossover gem known as the Jamestown Invitational has been cut back with the departure of the East Region teams due to coronavirus concerns.
Instead, the Jamestown event, scheduled for Monday, will be attended only by West Region teams.
Nonetheless, Jeff Rasmussen, the new coach of the two-year reigning state champion Century Patriots, says his players are eager to engage in competition.
"The nice thing about having returning players is we've got an idea (of the team's potential). We know the girls are really excited for it," he said of the opening tournament. "... It will be nice to kind of hop into it and get going."
Rasmussen is blessed not only with veteran players, but highly talented athletes in his first season at CHS. His top two athletes include two-time state medalist Hannah Herbel and her sister Leah, who placed fifth at last year's state tournament. Both are sophomores. Senior Riley Crothers, the 11th-place finisher last fall, also returns.
Among those vying to fill the No. 4 spot filled by the graduated Riley Ball will be senior Alyssa Hagerott and sophomore Aliyah Iverson, both of whom played in the 2019 state tournament. Hagerott placed 47th and Iverson finished 55th. Sophomore Reagan Braun and senior Kara Graeber also played at the varsity level last season.
"We lost Riley Ball from last year. ... Riley was a pretty big contributor ... but we feel we have some individuals capable of filling that role," Rasmussen said.
Ball finished 15th in the state last season.
Rasmussen said after the veteran players comes a host of young golfers.
"It's fantastic. We have 27 girls, which is up from 21 or 22 last year," he observed. "It's great to see the numbers increasing, and there are a lot of young girls, which is great."
West Region teams Century, Williston and Minot placed 1-2-4 in last year's state Class A tournament at Wahpeton. East Region teams Fargo Shanley, Grand Forks Red River and Fargo Davies places third, fifth and sixth.
Williston returns state runner-up Carrie Carmichael, Chesni Strand (30th) and Sam Grasser (61st) from that team, but must replace a trio that includes Kaleigh Carmichael (3rd) and Renea Dokken (19th).
Four of Minot's six state tournament placers -- Bella Dobrinski (9th), Savanah Brintnell (23rd), Sydney Berg (59th) and Addison Sorenson (65th) -- were underclassmen last season. The Majettes will have to fill holes left by the graduated Becca Tschetter (10th) and Jaci Jones (29th).
State tournament veterans Greta McArthur (fifth), Lindsey Astrup (12th) and Sophie Keelin (27th) provide an impressive nucleus for Shanley. Graduates Ellie Baumgartner (16th) and Julia Wold (19th) leave gaping holes in the lineup, however.
Graduation swept away the top three placers from Red River's fifth-place team. The only players returning from the Roughriders' state tournament lineup are Jadyn Arel (43rd) and Jaya Grube (54th).
Ava Olson (8th) heads a list of four returning state tourney veterans at Davies. She's joined by Kya Benson (36th), Lauren Lamp (55th) and Brynn Adsero (77th).
Rasmussen, who was an assistant coach at Grand Forks Central last season, expects Shanley and Davies to be factors again.
"Red River was tough last year, but they graduated quite a few," he added.
While recognizing that Minot and Williston, strong in 2019 have potential, Rasmussen says other contenders could emerge.
"Those other schools will improve over time," he noted.
Rasmussen said it has been evident that some of the CHS golfers played some serious summer golf.
"I know some of the girls were playing on the Dakota Junior Golf Tour, which is great. They were able to play competitive rounds before the (high school) season starts," Rasmussen said. "... They found a way to get out and get some rounds in."
Rasmussen said such commitment is essential because championships aren't won by three-month-a-year athletes.
"It's not just golf. You can't just show up the first day and expect things to go great in any sport," he noted.
He pointed to Century's ranks as an example. He said there were several Patriot golfers on the links over the summer trying to get an edge as they vie for places in the CHS lineup.
"The competition from within drives that culture of improvement," he said. "Girls are constantly pushing each other. ... Having that competition at practice every day is huge," he observed.
