Century golfers chomping at the bit

As is the case with so many things in this virus-cursed year, the high school girls golf season isn't quite what the athletes thought it would be.

The annual early-season crossover gem known as the Jamestown Invitational has been cut back with the departure of the East Region teams due to coronavirus concerns.

Instead, the Jamestown event, scheduled for Monday, will be attended only by West Region teams.

Nonetheless, Jeff Rasmussen, the new coach of the two-year reigning state champion Century Patriots, says his players are eager to engage in competition.

"The nice thing about having returning players is we've got an idea (of the team's potential). We know the girls are really excited for it," he said of the opening tournament. "... It will be nice to kind of hop into it and get going."

Rasmussen is blessed not only with veteran players, but highly talented athletes in his first season at CHS. His top two athletes include two-time state medalist Hannah Herbel and her sister Leah, who placed fifth at last year's state tournament. Both are sophomores. Senior Riley Crothers, the 11th-place finisher last fall, also returns.