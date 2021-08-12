Century golfers are legitimate favorites, but ...

Next on the agenda is the two-day East-West Classic, which begins at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Jamestown Country Club. Rasmussen said the Jamestown tournament is returning to its traditional format.

"It was one day last year because of Covid, but it's back to two days this year, and it will have all the East and West schools in it," he observed.

Century won the Jamestown tournament last season with only the West Region teams present.

Although the East-West is the only time the Class A schools cross over, Rasmussen said he doesn't view it as a high-pressure event.

"It's cool to see how everyone stacks up against each other," he said.

However, he said the outcome of the East-West is certainly not an accurate barometer of what's to come in the next two months.

"Being an early-season meet, it's a good opportunity for the girls to go out and identify things they need to work on. ... There will be a lot of time for improvement, and a lot of things can change.

"It gives some sense (of relative team strength), but there's a lot of season left after that," he notes. "In no way would we say the results of the East-West are indicative of the results on Oct. 4-5 (at the state tournament)."