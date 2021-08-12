Century golfers are legitimate favorites, but ...

Are the Century girls overwhelming favorites to win the West Region golf title this fall?
Century coach Jeff Rasmussen will concede the Patriots are in a favorable position, but believes "overwhelming favorites" is spreading it on a little too thick.
"I'd say that's an overstatement," cautions Rasmussen, who is entering his second season as the CHS coach. "Last year some teams pushed us. Minot pushed us. Mandan pushed us pretty hard and has a good team coming back. ... Bismarck and Legacy return some of their top golfers.
"A lot of girls in different programs did a lot of off-season work, particularly in Bismarck and Mandan. ... There's a lot of talent (in the West) for sure. Anything earned this year will have to be worked for by any of the schools."
That said, four golfers who played regularly last season for the state runner-up Patriots return, along with a wild card.
Junior Hannah Herbel, the state Class A medalist the last three years, heads the list of CHS returnees. She led the West Region with a 73.6 stroke average in 2020. She's backed up by sophomore Navisha Soni (89.4), junior Reagan Braun (92.0) and junior Alyiyah Iverson (95.6).
Leah Herbel, Hannah's twin sister, is the wild card. She played in only one tournament last season due to a nagging injury, but has some glittering credentials. She placed fourth in the 2018 state tournament as an eighth-grader and finished sixth in 2019. The injury, which proved to be a pinched nerve in her back, is unpleasant history now, allowing her to rejoin Hannah in the Century lineup.
"Barring any setbacks, (Leah) should be good to go," Rasmussen said. "I know she got some meets in over the summer, along with quite a few of our girls."
Rasmussen said the Herbels bring more to the Patriot girls golf program than flashy scorecards.
"The great thing about those girls is they work hard and they're great leaders and mentors for the whole team, really," Rasmussen said.
"They lead by example," he added. "They're encouraging -- basically everything you look for in a leader. ... We don't have any seniors this year, so it's good to see them take on that role as upperclassmen."
While Century potentially has better depth than the rest of the West Region pack, the Patriots don't have a lock on the region's returning talent. Seven of last year's top 10 scorers return for another season.
Senior Carrie Carmichael of Williston (77.40), sophomore Anna Huettl of Mandan (81.40) and senior Lola Homiston of Dickinson (81.40) rank second, third and fourth behind Hannah Herbel.
Legacy junior Ava Kalanek (84.40), had the region's sixth-best stroke average last year. Senior Aysia Mettler of Mandan and senior Grace Stroh of Bismarck finished eighth and ninth in the stroke average standings, both at 85.40.
West Region teams open the season today, traveling to Dunseith for the Turtle Mountain Invitational tournament at Garden Gate Country Course.
Next on the agenda is the two-day East-West Classic, which begins at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Jamestown Country Club. Rasmussen said the Jamestown tournament is returning to its traditional format.
"It was one day last year because of Covid, but it's back to two days this year, and it will have all the East and West schools in it," he observed.
Century won the Jamestown tournament last season with only the West Region teams present.
Although the East-West is the only time the Class A schools cross over, Rasmussen said he doesn't view it as a high-pressure event.
"It's cool to see how everyone stacks up against each other," he said.
However, he said the outcome of the East-West is certainly not an accurate barometer of what's to come in the next two months.
"Being an early-season meet, it's a good opportunity for the girls to go out and identify things they need to work on. ... There will be a lot of time for improvement, and a lot of things can change.
"It gives some sense (of relative team strength), but there's a lot of season left after that," he notes. "In no way would we say the results of the East-West are indicative of the results on Oct. 4-5 (at the state tournament)."
West Region teams have eight invitationals scheduled before the regional tournament on Sept. 27 at Riverwood Golf Course. Fargo will host the two-day state tournament at Edgewood Golf Course beginning Oct. 4.