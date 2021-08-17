Century bounces back, wins two-day meet in Jamestown behind medalist Hannah Herbel

Hannah Herbel and the Century golf team bounced back in a big way in Jamestown.

After a rare off day in the opening meet of the season in Dunseith on Friday, Herbel, the three-time defending Class A state champion, held off Mandan's Anna Huettl in a spirited duel to win the two-day East-West Classic by one stroke, 147 to 148. Both players shot 73s on Monday. Herbel posted a second 73 on Tuesday to win by one.

"Hannah did a really good job of bouncing back after a tough day last Friday," Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. "She was able to manage the golf course really well over both days."

The team title was nowhere near as close as the race for medalist honors. All four Century players shot at least one round in the 70s as the Patriots rolled to a 24-stroke victory over Fargo Davies, doing so in near 100-degree temperatures both days.

"I think toward the end of the day, you could start to see after 36 holes in 95-100 degree heat it was starting to take a toll. Not just on our girls, but everybody," Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. "It was tough. Definitely not ideal conditions but such is the case when it's in the hands of Mother Nature. For all the girls to battle through for two days in that was really impressive."

All four Century scorers finished in the top 10.