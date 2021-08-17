Century bounces back, wins two-day meet in Jamestown behind medalist Hannah Herbel

Hannah Herbel and the Century golf team bounced back in a big way in Jamestown.
After a rare off day in the opening meet of the season in Dunseith on Friday, Herbel, the three-time defending Class A state champion, held off Mandan's Anna Huettl in a spirited duel to win the two-day East-West Classic by one stroke, 147 to 148. Both players shot 73s on Monday. Herbel posted a second 73 on Tuesday to win by one.
"Hannah did a really good job of bouncing back after a tough day last Friday," Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. "She was able to manage the golf course really well over both days."
The team title was nowhere near as close as the race for medalist honors. All four Century players shot at least one round in the 70s as the Patriots rolled to a 24-stroke victory over Fargo Davies, doing so in near 100-degree temperatures both days.
"I think toward the end of the day, you could start to see after 36 holes in 95-100 degree heat it was starting to take a toll. Not just on our girls, but everybody," Century coach Jeff Rasmussen said. "It was tough. Definitely not ideal conditions but such is the case when it's in the hands of Mother Nature. For all the girls to battle through for two days in that was really impressive."
All four Century scorers finished in the top 10.
Leah Herbel (78-73--151) placed solo third behind her sister Hannah and Huettl, who also had a tough start in the season opener, but rebounded with a stellar performance at the Jamestown Country Club.
Navisha Soni (84-76--160) and Aliyah Iverson (79-81--160) finished tied for tenth. Soni, Iverson and Kambree Hauglie (89-84--173) each shot personal bests.
"I think the one thing that really stood out was, we preach the mental game side of things a lot, and throughout both days we didn't let one bad hole turn into a stretch of bad holes," Rasmussen said. "We did a really good job of focusing on each shot, controlling what we can control, and taking it one shot at a time. We didn't let a bad shot linger. We focused on the next shot and moved on."
The East-West Classic featured 19 teams and is an early barometer of where everyone stands. The two-day event was not played last season.
Davies was was 24 shots off the blistering pace Century set. Third-place Fargo Shanley was 44 off the winning total.
"The girls worked really hard in the offseason and I think this is a testament to that, but in no way is it an indication of what's going to happen October 4th and 5th at the state tournament," Rasmussen said. "Everybody will go back to work on the areas they need to improve and we'll do that as well. But obviously to win this tournament is a great accomplishment and we're super proud of the girls."
Legacy, winner of the first West Region meet Friday in Dunseith, turned in a strong fourth-place effort with a score of 671 led by Kya Guidinger's two-day total of 165, topped by an 81 Tuesday. Ava Kalanek posted back-to-back 83s
The Sabers and Mandan tied at 671, but Legacy won the tie-breaker on best fifth-place score.
Up next is the St. Mary's Invitational, set for Friday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course in Bismarck.
