Argent, Magicians go low at Hawktree for West Region title game

As goes Gavin Argent, so goes Minot's golf team.

On Tuesday, Argent followed his worst score of the season at the Links of North Dakota with his second-best to win the West Region golf tournament at Hawktree in Bismarck.

Likewise, the Magicians followed their worst score of the season at the Links with their third-best outing to win the regional title.

The wheels fell off at the Links of North Dakota last week where Argent carded an 86 and the Magicians finished sixth with a 355. The Links is located 28 miles east of Williston.

But the Magicians showed up in fighting trim for Tuesday's state qualifier. Argent, who was named the West Region's outstanding golf athlete, carded a 35-34 -- 69, three shots ahead of the pack. That's three under par.

"I played some good golf today. ... I usually don't play well out here. It's good to do well here the week before state," Argent noted.

And the Magicians shot a 306 to win by 14 strokes.

"Clearly Century (which shot a 320) didn't have a great day. It's always been nip and tuck with them. ... Peyton (Bartsch) had his best score of the year today (75) and that gave us some breathing room," Minot coach Shane Hannegrefs observed.