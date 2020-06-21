Area Sports: June 22

Area Sports: June 22

AREA SPORTS

NAHL PLANS TO PLAY 60 GAMES

The NAHL plans to play a full 60-game season in 2020-21.

NAHL commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said the league's goal is to start the season with the annual NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., in September. However, plans could be adjusted to start the season later, pending conditions related to COVID-19.

"We may need to consider an alternative schedule for the upcoming season," Frankenfeld said in a press release.

Playing a full 60 games, even if the season were to start late, is the goal, Frankenfeld said.

The 2019-20 NAHL season was canceled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NAHL Entry Draft remains scheduled for Tuesday, July 21.

BUSHEE SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE

Prairie West Golf Course regular Dean Bushee made a hole-in-one on Sunday.

Bushee aced the 178-yard No. 7 hole.

Witnesses were Chris Austin and Andrew Thimjon, both of Oregon.

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL

Saturday

Bismarck Capital B 5, Belfield 0

Belfield;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

Capitals;021;011;x;--;5;6;4

W—Dietz. L—Silbernagel.

Highlights: Capitals – Dietz 0-2 R, BB, 2 SB; Mohl 1-2 R, BB, SB; Sarsten 1-1 R, 2 RBI; Schreiner 2-2 R, SB; Skar 0-2 R, BBl Taylor 2-3 2 RBI; Dietz 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 SO. Belfield – 0-3 Silbernagel 0-3 BB; Walter 0-3 BB; Krump 0-2 BB, SB; Obrigewitch 1-3, 2B; Wyant 1-3, SB. Silbernagel 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO; Walter 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Standings

Team;W-L;GB

Bismarck Larks;4-0;--

Mandan Flickertails;3-3;2

Bismarck Bull Moose;0-4;4

Sunday, June 21

No games.

Monday, June 22

Bull Moose vs. Larks, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Flickertails vs. Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

Larks vs. Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.

