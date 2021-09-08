Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 9

MINERS, LOBOES TOP CLASS B FOOTBALL POLLS

Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain No. 1 in the North Dakota Class B football polls this week.

Beulah received 12 of the 14 first-place votes to remain on top of the 11-man poll. The Miners (3-0) finished with 64 points in the balloting by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (3-0) finished with 53 points to hold down the No. 2 spot and No. 3 Central Cass (3-0) got the other two first-place votes.

Velva-Garrison (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 4, with Hillsboro-Central Valley (2-1) moving back into the top five at No. 5.

Dickinson Trinity (2-0) and Harvey-Wells County (2-1) received votes in the poll.

The Loboes (3-0) were the unanimous No. 1 in 9-man, getting all 14 first-place votes for 70 points.

New Salem-Almont remained at No. 2 with 50 points.

The top five were unchanged from last week, with Cavalier (3-0) at No. 3, Ray-Powers Lake (3-0) at No. 4 and South Border (3-0) at No. 5.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (3-0) was among the other teams receiving votes.