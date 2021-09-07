Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 8

HERBEL, PATRIOTS WIN IN MANDAN

Hannah Herbel earned medalist honored and the Century Patriots won the team title at the Mandan Invitational on Tuesday at windy Prairie West Golf Course.

Hannah Herbel carded a 79, the lone golfer to finish under 80 on the day. Leah Herbel of the Patriots made it a 1-2 Patriots finish, coming in second with an 85, edging Dickinson’s Lola Homiston and Aysia Mettler of Mandan, who each carded 86s.

Century finished with a team score of 353 strokes, 14 lower than runner-up Mandan’s 367.

Legacy finished at 383, led by Lauren Beck, who tied for sixth with an 89, and Brooke Hollar, who tied for ninth at 91.

The next West Region meet is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Vardon Golf Club in Minot.

LARKS' DONATIONS TOTAL $70K

Donations by the Bismarck Larks benefiting nonprofits, food banks, local heroes and education causes totaled $70,000 this season.

The Northwoods League team collected 3,282 pounds of food for the Great Plains Food Bank, filled 250 backpacks and collected 1,128 toys for Christmas for Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army.

"These are my favorite stats of the year,” said John Bollinger, Chief Experience Officer of the Larks. “It’s just amazing what we as a community can accomplish when we use fun to connect our fans, local businesses and non-profit partners."

