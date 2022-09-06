Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 7

STANLEY CUP COMING TO MANDAN

The Stanley Cup will be at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Cup is appearing courtesy of Mandan Hockey Club alum Casey Bond, who is the strength and conditioning coach of the NHL champion Avalanche. Bond, 47, has been in his current job with the Avalanche since 2012-13.

The Cup will be available for viewing from 2-4 p.m. for club members, sponsors, and alumni, and from 4-7:30 p.m. for the public.

Hot dogs, chips and water will be served courtesy of Starion Bank. Free will donation gets a picture with the Cup. Proceeds benefit the capital campaign addition to the rink.

BUSCHE SINKS ACE

Charles Busche made a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Tom O' Leary Golf Course in Bismarck.

Busche aced the 11th hole, playing at 100 yards, with a gap wedge.

Witnesses were Ken Heil, Bruce Mikkelson, Ron Sando and Terry Ness.

OLSEN EARNS HONOR

Eli Olsen from the University of Mary soccer team has been named the Northern Sun’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Olsen, a transfer from D-I Charleston Southern, scored a goal from 45 yards out in the Marauders’ 2-1 win over then 14th-ranked Emporia State (Kan.) on Friday at the Bowl.

The Marauders (3-0) have allowed one goal in three games and are the only undefeated team in the NSIC. They host St. Cloud State (1-2) on Friday at 3:30.