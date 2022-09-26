 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 27

082322-spt-golf11.jpg

Legacy's Ava Kalanek claimed medalist honors at the West Region tournament at Jamestown Country Club on Monday.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Ava Kalanek of Legacy shot an even par round of 72 to win medalist honors at the West Region golf tournament on Monday at Jamestown Country Club.

Kalanek, a senior, won by two strokes over Leah Herbel of team champion Century (320).

Kalanek’s victory led the Sabers to a second-place team finish with a score of 342.

Hannah Herbel (78), Aliyah Iverson (82), Sara Anderson (87) and Kambree Hauglie (87) gave the Patriots five of the top 10 placers.

Hannah Herbel, a three-time state champion, was named West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

Kya Guidinger’s 83 for Legacy was good for seventh.

Anna Huettl’s 77 led Mandan to third place at 350. Braves’ coach Dean Johs was named coach of the year.

The state Class A golf meet will be held at Jamestown Country Club Oct. 3-4.

MANDAN MUNICIPAL CLOSING SUNDAY

Mandan Municipal is closing for the season on Sunday.

Mandan Municipal passes will be accepted at Prairie West starting Oct. 3.

For more information go to golfmandan.com.

