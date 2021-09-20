Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 21

SCHNEIBEL SINKS ACE IN JAMESTOWN
Dale Schneibel of Bismarck made a hole-in-one at Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown on Sunday.
Schneibel aced the 167-yard No. 15 hole, using a 3-wood.
Witnesses were Joel Whited, Jeremiah Whited, Gabriel Whited and Brian Dreher.
MANKATO TOPS CCHA COACHES POLL
Minnesota-Mankato is favored to win the Central Collegiate Hockey Association according to preseason coaches' poll.
Mankato got five first-place votes. Bemidji State was picked second, followed by Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Bowling Green, Lake Superior State, Ferris State and St. Thomas.
The CCHA is effectively replacing the WCHA, which dissolved after last season.
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
