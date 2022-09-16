Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 17

CENTURY'S HERBEL WINS MINOT INVITE
Leah Herbel claimed medalist honors at the Minot Invite on Friday at Vardon Country Club.
The Century High senior's 73 was two better than Mandan's Anna Huettl.
Hannah Herbel (78), Sara Anderson (82) and Aliyah Iverson (84) also finished in the top 10 as Century won the team crown by 17 strokes with a total of 317.
Kya Guidinger's 78 led second-place Legacy (334).
The final regular season West Region meet is the Williston Invite at the Links of North Dakota on Tuesday.