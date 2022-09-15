Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 16

CURL NAMED BADGERS' CAPTAIN
Britta Curl has been named captain for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
The 2018 St. Mary's High grad has 75 points in 98 games for the Badgers, including 45 goals.
Curl, listed as a redshirt senior, served as a captain for USA Hockey's Collegiate Women's National Team during its three-game series against Canada this summer
ROEHRICH SINKS ACE
Perry Roehrich made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Thursday.
Roehrich aced the 150-yard No. 7 hole, using a 9-iron.
Witnesses were Rick Tentis and Jim Wetzel.
HOLE-IN-ONE FOR REISER AT LINKS
Jeff Reiser made a hole-in-one at the Links of North Dakota on Wednesday.
People are also reading…
Using a pitching wedge, Reiser aced the No. 3 hole, playing 115 yards.
Witnesses were Larry Brekke, Brian Danhauer and Jeff Eslinger.