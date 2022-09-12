 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 13

SCHONEBERGER SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE

Andrew Schoneberger made a hole-in-one at Mandan Municipal Golf Course on Monday.

Schoneberger aced hole No. 8, playing 180 yards, with a 6-iron. 

Witnesses were Brett Williams and Keith Malloy.

REPORT LOCAL SCORES, STATS

All local high schools and colleges are asked to report scores and statistics to the Bismarck Tribune sports department. 

All sports are welcome and can sent to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

