Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 13

SCHONEBERGER SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE
Andrew Schoneberger made a hole-in-one at Mandan Municipal Golf Course on Monday.
Schoneberger aced hole No. 8, playing 180 yards, with a 6-iron.
Witnesses were Brett Williams and Keith Malloy.
REPORT LOCAL SCORES, STATS
All local high schools and colleges are asked to report scores and statistics to the Bismarck Tribune sports department.
All sports are welcome and can sent to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today