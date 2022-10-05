Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 6

U-MARY’S CARMICHAEL HONORED IN NSIC

Kaleigh Carmichael of the University of Mary was named the Northern Sun women’s golfer of the week.

Carmichael is the first Marauder to win the conference honor in its third season of golf after the program resumed following an absence of more than a decade.

The junior, a Williston High School graduate, shot rounds of 80 and 77 to finish 13 over par with a two-day total of 157 at the Yellowjacket Fall Invitational. Her strong final round helped her move up five spots on the leaderboard.