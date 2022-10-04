 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 5

SHEYENNE DQ-ED FROM STATE SOCCER

West Fargo Sheyenne has been disqualified from the state soccer tournament for using an ineligible player.

The Mustangs, who were the No. 2 seed out of the East Region, have been replaced by Fargo Shanley. The Deacons will play Legacy on Thursday at West Fargo High School at 2:15 p.m. 

BERGER SINKS ACE AT PWGC

Kasey Berger made a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Monday.

Berger aced the 110-yard No. 12 hole, using a pitching wedge.

Adam Berger and Jared Shoults were witnesses.

